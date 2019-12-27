South Korean builder takes control of Asiana Airlines for $2.2bn

You are here

SEOUL: A South Korean construction firm on Friday signed a deal to acquire Asiana, the country’s second-largest airline, which has long been plagued by financial problems.
The HDC Hyundai Development Company said its consortium closed on a 2.5 trillion won ($2.2 billion) controlling stake in the troubled airline, which currently owes some 3 trillion won to financial institutions.
Kumho Industrial, the carrier’s biggest shareholder, put its 31 percent stake up for sale earlier this year under pressure from its creditors.
The deal also includes Asiana’s affiliates, including low-cost carriers Air Seoul and Air Busan.
“We will immediately get into the process of taking over Asiana Airlines to (financially) stabilize the company,” Chung Mong-gyu, HDC Hyundai Development chairman, said in a statement.
Kumho, Asiana’s parent company for more than 30 years, has struggled in recent years and was hit especially hard by the global financial crisis.
Last year, Asiana’s then-chairman offered an apology after many of its planes took off without any meals because the airline was suddenly forced to switch caterers in a bid to help improve its finances.
The airline’s troubles deepened this year because of the trade dispute between Japan and South Korea, which resulted in lower demand for trips between the two countries, as well as a weak won against the dollar.

IMF says Turkish monetary easing went “too far,” calls for neutral fiscal policy in 2020

Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

IMF says Turkish monetary easing went “too far,” calls for neutral fiscal policy in 2020

  • In September, Ankara revised its budget deficit forecast for 2019 to 125 billion lira ($21 billion) from 80.6 billion lira previously
  • The central bank has cut its policy rate by 12 percentage points since July
Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

ANKARA: The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Turkey’s monetary policy easing had “gone too far” and called on Ankara to ensure that fiscal policy remained a main policy anchor.
The central government’s budget deficit has widened this year as Ankara ramped up spending in the wake of a currency crisis that drove the country into recession.
In September, Ankara revised its budget deficit forecast for 2019 to 125 billion lira ($21 billion) from 80.6 billion lira previously.
“While the recent fiscal stimulus has helped the economy recover, the underlying deficit has increased significantly. Directors recommended a broadly neutral fiscal stance in 2020,” the IMF said in its executive board assessment, adding that a “modest consolidation” is needed to ensure public debt remains low.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by 12 percentage points since July, after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the former governor for not heeding his calls to lower interest rates.
“Given still-high inflation expectations, directors stressed that monetary policy should focus on durably lowering inflation, which would help permanently lower interest rates. In this context, they noted that recent monetary policy easing has gone too far,” the IMF said.
The independence of Turkey’s central bank has been a longlasting concern of investors, with Erdogan supporting the view that high interest rates stoke inflation.
The IMF called for clearer monetary and intervention policy to bolster the transparency and the credibility of the central bank.

