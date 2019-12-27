You are here

Russia’s Novak says OPEC+ may consider ending oil output cuts this year

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said they will consider ending oil output reductions. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

  • He said it’s necessary for companies to be able to implement their future projects
  • OPEC+ has been capping its output since 2017 in order to balance out the supply and demand on the global oil market as well as prop up oil prices
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counters and its allies, known as OPEC+, may consider wrapping up their oil output reduction in 2020, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.
“As far as the production cuts are concerned, I repeat once again, this is not an indefinite process. A decision on the exit should be gradually taken in order to keep up market share and so that our companies would be able to provide and implement their future projects,” Novak told Rossiya 24 TV.
“I think that we will consider that this year.”
Russia’s energy ministry said that Novak was referring to 2020 when talking about a possible decision to wrap up production curbs “this year.”
OPEC+ has been capping its output since 2017 in order to balance out the supply and demand on the global oil market as well as prop up oil prices.
Novak praised the cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, saying that global oil markets are currently more or less stable. He said that the oil demand may rise in the summer when more fuel is required by motorists.
OPEC+ this month decided to prolong its oil output restriction deal until the end of March and to deepen the cuts in order to balance out the oil market.

IMF says Turkish monetary easing went “too far,” calls for neutral fiscal policy in 2020

Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

IMF says Turkish monetary easing went “too far,” calls for neutral fiscal policy in 2020

  • In September, Ankara revised its budget deficit forecast for 2019 to 125 billion lira ($21 billion) from 80.6 billion lira previously
  • The central bank has cut its policy rate by 12 percentage points since July
Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

ANKARA: The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Turkey’s monetary policy easing had “gone too far” and called on Ankara to ensure that fiscal policy remained a main policy anchor.
The central government’s budget deficit has widened this year as Ankara ramped up spending in the wake of a currency crisis that drove the country into recession.
In September, Ankara revised its budget deficit forecast for 2019 to 125 billion lira ($21 billion) from 80.6 billion lira previously.
“While the recent fiscal stimulus has helped the economy recover, the underlying deficit has increased significantly. Directors recommended a broadly neutral fiscal stance in 2020,” the IMF said in its executive board assessment, adding that a “modest consolidation” is needed to ensure public debt remains low.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by 12 percentage points since July, after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the former governor for not heeding his calls to lower interest rates.
“Given still-high inflation expectations, directors stressed that monetary policy should focus on durably lowering inflation, which would help permanently lower interest rates. In this context, they noted that recent monetary policy easing has gone too far,” the IMF said.
The independence of Turkey’s central bank has been a longlasting concern of investors, with Erdogan supporting the view that high interest rates stoke inflation.
The IMF called for clearer monetary and intervention policy to bolster the transparency and the credibility of the central bank.

