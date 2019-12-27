You are here

  • Home
  • UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

Amazon was revealed as the lead investor in a $575 million funding round in Deliveroo. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yz7mh

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal

  • Amazon and Deliveroo had not cleared the doubts raised earlier this month regarding the stake acquisition
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Britain’s competition regulator has decided to deepen its investigation into Amazon.com Inc’s purchase of a stake in online food delivery group Deliveroo, a move that could delay the closure of the deal.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which launched a probe in June, on Friday moved to “Phase 2” of the investigation as both Amazon and Deliveroo did not offer remedies to its concerns before a Dec. 18 deadline, the regulator said.

Amazon led a $575 million fundraising in Deliveroo in May and the probe is likely to put at risk the e-commerce giant’s efforts to compete with Uber Eats, Just Eat and Takeaway.com in food delivery.

Earlier this month, the CMA had found that Amazon’s investment into Deliveroo in its current form could harm competition in restaurant food delivery and online convenience grocery delivery.

Both Deliveroo and Amazon had defended the deal after the initial probe and the Seattle-based company had said the funding would “lead to more pro-consumer innovation.”

Deliveroo on Friday said it was working with the CMA and said the deal would “add to competition, helping restaurants to grow their businesses, creating more work for riders and increasing choice for customers.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Amazon Deliveroo UK

Related

Business & Economy
Deliveroo’s food parcels hit European roadblocks
Business & Economy
Amazon squares up to Uber with backing for UK food app Deliveroo

Turkey unveils $3.7-billion domestic electric car project

Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

Turkey unveils $3.7-billion domestic electric car project

  • The project to produce a fully home-grown car has been a longtime goal of President Tayyip Erdogan
  • Five models of the car will be produced by a workforce of more than 4,000 people
Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey said it plans to produce up to 175,000 vehicles annually under its domestic electric car project, set to be unveiled by President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, drawing investment of 22 billion lira ($3.7 billion) over 13 years.
The project to produce a fully home-grown car has been a longtime goal of Erdogan and his ruling AK Party as a demonstration of the major emerging market’s economic power.
Ahead of the unveiling, the consortium that produced the prototype published a video of the vehicle wrapped in black tarpaulin driving along highways and over a bridge.
Turkey is already a big exporter to Europe of cars made domestically by firms such as Ford, Fiat Chrysler, Renault, Toyota and Hyundai.
The new project, launched in October, will receive state support such as tax breaks, and establish a production facility in the automotive hub of Bursa in northwest Turkey, according to a presidential decision in the country’s Official Gazette.
Five models of the car will be produced by a workforce of more than 4,000 people, the statement said, adding the government had guaranteed to buy 30,000 of the vehicles by 2035.
Erdogan first revealed plans in November 2017 to launch a car made entirely in Turkey by 2021. He is expected to drive the prototype over a suspension bridge at a ceremony Friday in the northwestern district of Gebze.
The consortium, called Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG), was established in mid-2018 by five industrial groups: Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, mobile phone operator Turkcell and Zorlu Holding, the parent of TV maker Vestel.
TOGG’s CEO is former Bosch executive Gurcan Karakas and its chief operating officer is Sergio Rocha, former General Motors Korea chief executive. It said it will begin production in 2022 with sport utility vehicles in the compact car segment.
In October, Volkswagen said it postponed a final decision on whether to build a car plant in Turkey amid international criticism of an October Turkish military operation in Syria.

Topics: Turkey electric car

Related

Business & Economy
BMW ups orders of battery cells for electric cars
Motoring
Audi launches electric SUV in Tesla’s backyard, with assist from Amazon

Latest updates

Russia: First Avangard hypersonic missiles enter service
More than 235,000 flee northwest Syria flare-up: UN
Indonesian woman killed by crocodile, another missing
UK regulator to further probe Amazon-Deliveroo deal
Moroccan YouTuber sentenced to prison, journalist detained

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.