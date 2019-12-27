Bosnia court sentences ex-Daesh fighter to 4 years in jail

You are here

The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina said that Ibro Cufurovic was guilty of organizing a terrorist group. (File/AFP)
AP

  • The 24-year-old was deported to Bosnia in April after he was captured in Syria
  • Bosnian officials earlier reported that 260 citizens remain in camps in Syria
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: A court in Bosnia on Friday sentenced a Bosnian man to four years in prison for fighting with Daesh in Syria.
The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina said that Ibro Cufurovic was guilty of organizing a terrorist group.
The 24-year-old was deported to Bosnia in April after he was captured in Syria. He left Bosnia in 2014, going first to Turkey and then crossing into Syria with an aim to join Daesh, said the court.
The Klix news portal in Bosnia reported that Cufurovic’s family also were deported from Syria earlier this month.
Bosnian officials in the past have said that 260 Bosnian citizens remain in the camps in Syria, including approximately 100 men and 160 women and children,
In 2014, Bosnia became the first country in Europe to introduce prison terms for its citizens who fought abroad.

Topics: Bosnia and Herzegovina Daesh

Two police arrested in connection with acid attack on Indonesian graft investigator

Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Two police arrested in connection with acid attack on Indonesian graft investigator

  • The investigator believes the attack is connected to graft cases he was handling at the time
  • Authorities believe the suspects are “active policemen”
Updated 29 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

JAKARTA: Two Indonesian police officers have been arrested in connection with an acid attack on a senior investigator with the Corruption Eradication Commission that left him partially blinded, police said on Friday.
The investigator, Novel Baswedan, has said he believes the attack, while he was walking home from a mosque in April 2017, was connected to graft cases he was handling at the time.
In January, police formed a fact-finding team to investigate the attack, but came up empty-handed. President Joko Widodo ordered that a new police chief, appointed in November, solve the case by the end of the year.
In an interview with Reuters this month, Baswedan questioned the government’s commitment.
“It’s easy to solve my case,” he said. “It’s just the matter of whether they want to or not.”
Listyo Sigit Prabowo, head of the police criminal investigations department, told reporters the suspects, arrested on Thursday, were “active policemen.”

Topics: Indonesia Graft probe

