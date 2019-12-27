You are here

France summons Iranian envoy over ‘intolerable’ detention of academics

A handout picture taken in 2012 in an unknown location and released on July 16, 2019 by Sciences Po university shows Franco-Iranian academic Adelkhah Fariba, 60, a well-known expert on Iran and Shiite Islam at the prestigious Sciences Po university, who has been held in Iran over espionage charges. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Adelkhah and Marchal, both academics at Sciences Po in Paris, have been held by the Iranian authorities since June
  • Adelkhah has gone on hunger strike
Reuters

PARIS:France summoned Iran's ambassador on Friday to demand the release of two French citizens being held in Iranian jails after one of them, Franco-Iranian researcher Fariba Adelkhah, began a hunger strike.

"As the president and foreign minister have underlined on multiple occasions, their imprisonment is intolerable," the French Foreign Ministry said in a daily online press briefing.

Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals on spying and security charges during a protracted standoff with Western powers since the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities.

Tehran has so far rebuffed French President Emmanuel Macron's demands that it release Adelkhah and Roland Marchal, her Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) colleague. The two academics were arrested in June.

Both have been refused consular access throughout their detention, the French government says.

The Iranian envoy was received by one of France's most senior Foreign Ministry officials.

Adelkhah and another arrested foreign academic, British-Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert, said in a letter dated Dec. 24 they had begun refusing food and water at the Evin prison in Tehran.

