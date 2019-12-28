Internet bans cost India’s mobile carriers millions in lost revenue

You are here

Internet services were suspended in Kashmir in a bid to end protests. (AFP)
Reuters

  • On Friday, mobile Internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in northern Uttar Pradesh state
NEW DELHI: Indian mobile operators are losing around 24.5 million rupees ($350,000) in revenue every hour they are forced to suspend Internet services on government orders to control protests against a new citizenship law, a top lobby group said on Friday.

Countrywide protests have raged for three weeks after India’s Parliament passed legislation that gives minorities from neighboring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh a path to citizenship but excludes Muslims.

That, coupled with a plan for a national register of citizens, are seen by critics as anti-Muslim moves by the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To quell protests, the government has deployed thousands of police and intermittently ordered mobile data shutdowns at a time people have used social media such as Instagram and TikTok to wage a parallel battle online.

Such Internet suspensions have been criticized by Internet freedom activists.

On Friday, mobile Internet was ordered shut in at least 18 districts in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

A Reuters witness received a text message from an Internet service provider announcing that home broadband services on the outskirts of capital New Delhi will be unavailable for 24 hours, till the morning of Dec 28.

FASTFACT

9.8GB

Indians consume an average 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, the highest in the world.

Indians consume an average 9.8 gigabyte of data per month on their smartphones, the highest in the world, according to Swedish telecoms gearmaker Ericsson. The country is the biggest market by users for social media firm Facebook and its messenger WhatsApp.

Internet shutdowns should not be first course of action, said the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which counts mobile carriers Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Industries’ Jio Infocomm among its members.

“We’ve highlighted the cost of these shutdowns,” COAI director-general Rajan Mathews said.

“According to our computation at the end of 2019, with the increase in online activities we believe the cost (of Internet shutdowns) is close to 24.5 million rupees for an hour of Internet shutdown.”

The revenue losses will add to the woes of India’s telecoms sector, bruised by a price war and saddled with a combined $13 billion in overdue payments following a Supreme Court ruling in October.

Bharti, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The bans follows an unprecedented shutdown of Internet and text messaging services in parts of New Delhi last week, widening a communications clampdown in areas stretching from disputed Kashmir to the northeast.

Internet services in Indian Kashmir were suspended for over 140 days after New Delhi relegated its status to a federal administered territory from a state, making it the longest such shutdown in a democracy, according to digital rights group Access Now.

IMF says Turkish monetary easing went “too far,” calls for neutral fiscal policy in 2020

Updated 27 December 2019
Reuters

  • In September, Ankara revised its budget deficit forecast for 2019 to 125 billion lira ($21 billion) from 80.6 billion lira previously
  • The central bank has cut its policy rate by 12 percentage points since July
ANKARA: The International Monetary Fund said on Friday that Turkey’s monetary policy easing had “gone too far” and called on Ankara to ensure that fiscal policy remained a main policy anchor.
The central government’s budget deficit has widened this year as Ankara ramped up spending in the wake of a currency crisis that drove the country into recession.
In September, Ankara revised its budget deficit forecast for 2019 to 125 billion lira ($21 billion) from 80.6 billion lira previously.
“While the recent fiscal stimulus has helped the economy recover, the underlying deficit has increased significantly. Directors recommended a broadly neutral fiscal stance in 2020,” the IMF said in its executive board assessment, adding that a “modest consolidation” is needed to ensure public debt remains low.
The central bank has cut its policy rate by 12 percentage points since July, after President Tayyip Erdogan fired the former governor for not heeding his calls to lower interest rates.
“Given still-high inflation expectations, directors stressed that monetary policy should focus on durably lowering inflation, which would help permanently lower interest rates. In this context, they noted that recent monetary policy easing has gone too far,” the IMF said.
The independence of Turkey’s central bank has been a longlasting concern of investors, with Erdogan supporting the view that high interest rates stoke inflation.
The IMF called for clearer monetary and intervention policy to bolster the transparency and the credibility of the central bank.

