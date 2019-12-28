You are here

Road to riches for China’s rag trade runs through Paris

A new wave of Chinese designers are catching the attention of the world’s top fashion houses. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Chinese firms are beating away stereotypes of mediocre quality at the world’s capital of fashion
PARIS: “Made in China” may still evoke more off the rack than catwalk, but Chinese designers are slowly installing themselves in Paris, the fashion capital, as a part of an upscale march toward the lucrative luxury market, a segment that is increasingly made up of Chinese shoppers.

As Paris gears up for its next run of shows early in the new year, it is clear that Chinese designers have made it into the rarefied world of fashion.

Think Guo Pei, the Chinese-born and trained couturier best known for the massive canary-yellow coronation cape worn by Rihanna that stole the show at the New York Met’s 2015 gala.

Guo, who has a Paris boutique, will present her haute culture collection. Several other Chinese designers, such as Uma Wang, Masha Ma, Yang Li, Jarel Zhang, Dawei and Shangguan Zhe, will show their collections at the ready-to-wear shows in February.

“We’re starting to see fashion coming from China aimed at the entire world and which is creating new ideas about the country — a new ‘Made in China’ of quality and refinement,” said Isabelle Capron, head of Chinese fashion group Icicle’s Paris office.

Founded in Shanghai in 1997, Icicle has 270 shops in China and generates €250 million ($275 million) in annual sales.

Under the label’s back-to-nature ethos, it favors natural fabrics like cashmere, silk, cotton, wool and linen. It uses natural dyes made from onions, walnut bark, woad and tea to color the clothes it makes in the three factories that it owns in China.

The Chinese firm opened its first international store in September in Paris in the heart of the city’s “Golden Triangle” of luxury boutiques.

“It’s a springboard for our internationalization,” Capron said.

“Paris is the capital of fashion, and the goal is to give our brand visibility,” she added.

Even though many Western brands are produced in China, European consumers still view clothes tagged “Made in China” as being of mediocre quality.

“Stereotypes are very tenacious: Seven years ago when I said I was joining a Chinese group, some people looked at me and it was clear that ‘the Chinese have no taste’ and ‘the Chinese are poor-quality manufacturers’ were running through their heads,” Capron said.

“But today, there has been a real swing, this new wave of Chinese brands is a tidal wave.”

Designer Shangguan Zhe, founder of the Sankuanz label based in the Chinese port city of Xiamen, made his international debut in London in 2015.

Now a regular at the Paris men’s ready-to-wear shows, Shangguan said he has not encountered stereotypes or challenges based on his nationality from fellow designers.

“People from outside the industry are more likely to have these stereotypes,” he told AFP
in China.

“People from within the industry are fully aware of the level China’s manufacturing is at,” he said, adding: “The quality is actually getting better
and better.”

Speaking to AFP from China, he said: “Paris is a very international stage. People don’t really care where you came from ... The product itself is more important.”

Shiatzy Chen, a fashion house founded in 1978 in Taiwan, produces its clothes in Shanghai and Taipei. It has staged shows in Paris for a decade and has a boutique in one of Paris’s most exclusive streets.

Why Paris?

“Paris is the center of Western fashion and the birthplace of the couture. A design studio in Paris, the heart of couture, helps us to explore complex Western construction techniques as well as stay on top the latest trends,” Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia, who founded the fashion house and who has been dubbed the Coco Chanel of Taiwan, said.

The label, which set itself a mission to create “neo-Chinese chic” through a fusion of East and West, has 70 boutiques throughout Asia. The collections marry traditional techniques with contemporary cuts.

“To be attractive, including for Chinese clients, a Chinese label cannot limit itself to boutiques at home, it must also be present in Paris, which fascinates” the Chinese, said luxury goods expert Eric Briones, noting that China today represents some 35 percent of the global luxury goods market.

This “rise of a new ‘Made in China’ is just the start of a
revolution, initiated by a young generation that wants to consume Chinese,” said Briones, who co-founded the Paris School of Luxury.

“It is a return to favor for local brands which began with streetwear and is now spreading to luxury clothes,” he added.

Topics: China

China’s Xi turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

China’s Xi turns to financial experts to tame economic risks

  • Since 2018, President Xi Jinping has put 12 former executives at state-run financial institutions
Updated 3 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

SINGAPORE: As China struggles to deal with the slowdown of the world’s second-largest economy, it has embarked on a new strategy of placing financial experts in provinces to manage risks and rebuild regional economies.

Since 2018, President Xi Jinping has put 12 former executives at state-run financial institutions or regulators in top posts across China’s 31 provinces regions and municipalities, including some who have grappled with banking and debt difficulties that have raised fears of financial meltdown.

Only two top provincial officials had such financial background before the last big leadership reshuffle in 2012, according to Reuters research.

Among financial experts recently promoted is Beijing Vice Mayor Yin Yong, a former deputy central bank governor, and Shandong Deputy Provincial Governor Liu Qiang, who rose through the country’s biggest commercial banks.

Another newly promoted official, Chongqing Vice Mayor Li Bo, had until this year led the central bank’s monetary policy department.

The appointments — overseeing economies larger than those of small countries — would appear to put those officials in the fast lane as China prepares a personnel reshuffle in 2022, when about half of the 25 members of the Politburo could be replaced, including Liu He, a vice-premier who is leading economic reform while doubling as chief negotiator in US
trade talks.

“Bankers are now in demand, as local governments are increasingly exposed to financial risks,” said Chucheng Feng, a partner at Plenum, an independent research platform in Hong Kong.

“These ex-bankers and regulators are given the task of preventing and mitigating major financial risks.”

The appointments have come as economic growth has slowed to its weakest in nearly three decades, while government infrastructure investment has fallen.

Five regional banks were hit with management or liquidity problem this year, raising the prospect of devastating debt bombs lurking in unexpected corners.

“We need to be well prepared with contingency plans,” the state Xinhua news agency said after a major annual economic meeting headed by Xi this month.

The economy faced “increasing downward economic pressure amid intertwined structural, institutional and cyclical problems,” the news agency said.

With pressures mounting, local governments are expecting to take the lead in managing their financial scares and cutting the cost of rescue with local intervention, analysts say.

“Appointing financial vice governors to provinces can help better integrate financial policies into local practice, and to prevent financial risks beforehand,” said He Haifeng, director of Institute of Financial Policy at Chinese Academy of Social Science, a government think-tank.

“Such appointments have also showcased a change of manner in official appointments.”

Financial executives were long shunned for leadership positions.

Banks were nationalized after the Communist Party took power in 1949 and many bankers were purged during the Cultural Revolution.

Xi started to stress the importance of financial expertise, and to elevate the status of executives, in 2017.

“Political cadres, especially the senior ones, must work hard to learn financial knowledge and be familiar with financial sectors,” Xi said in a national meeting on financial affairs.

Half of the 12 former financial executives elevated to provincial leadership posts under Xi were born after 1970.

Liaoning’s vice governor Zhang Lilin, 48, a veteran banker who spent two decades in the country’s third largest lender, Agricultural Bank of China, was appointed days after three state-controlled financial institutions announced investment in the then troubled Bank of Jinzhou.

A risk disposal plan for the lender was a milestone this year in resolving problems facing high-risk financial institutions.

Tan Jiong, 53, former deputy head of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China, the world’s largest lender by assets, was appointed in September to Guizhou. The mountainous southwestern province is the most indebted province in China, according to a report from Guosen Securities, with a debt ratio of 161.7% as of the end
of 2017.

To be sure, some top political figures had in the past cut their teeth in the finance industry.

Vice President Wang Qishan was governor of the state-owned China Construction Bank in the early 1990s.

But the increasing numbers of financial executives taking top jobs signals a new avenue for promotion in China’s one-party system, where leaders often spend years working their way up through provincial governments.

“For those who look beyond 2022, these officials are worth attention and they could be part of the new generation of leadership after Xi,” said Feng.

“Central government will likely keep these officials in the local governments and promote them, and they have a higher chance of moving up the ladder.” 

Topics: China

