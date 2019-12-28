You are here

Recession, robots and rockets: Another Roaring Twenties?

The ‘space economy’ is expected to reach $1 trillion in the next couple of decades, from $340 billion now. (AP)
Reuters

  • Prosperity, technological innovation, social change — and unease — are predicted
LONDON: Helicopter cash, climate crises, smart cities and the space economy — investors have all those possibilities ahead as they enter the third decade of the 21st century.

They go into the new decade with a spring in their step, after watching world stocks add more than $25 trillion in value in the past 10 years and a bond rally put $13 trillion worth of bond yields below zero.

They also saw Internet-based firms transform the way humans work, shop and relax. Now investors are positioning for the tech revolution’s next 10 years.

Could we see a repeat of the “Roaring Twenties,” as the 1920s were known — years of prosperity, technological innovation and such social developments as women winning the right to vote?

Possibly. But there is unease, along with all the euphoria. The current economic cycle is already the longest in US history and a recession looks inevitable in the new decade — which also will mark 100 years since the Wall Street crash of 1929.

And solutions may need to be unconventional, even more so than the extraordinary policies of negative interest rates and bond-buying that eased the post-2008 global funk.

With those policies maxed out, “in the 2020s it seems inevitable that a world of helicopter money awaits,” Deutsche Bank predicts.

That would entail central banks or governments providing citizens with large amounts of money, as though it was being dropped
from helicopters, a strategy rejected even by the unorthodox policymakers of the 2010s.

Another radical option under discussion is modern monetary theory, when governments create and spend as much money as needed, so long as inflation stays low. “Central banks have effectively invited governments to experiment with more unconventional policies,” Deutsche said.  

However, those policies may pile up even more global debt, already
at record highs.

So what will markets do?

A decade of rock-bottom interest rates did not revive growth and inflation in developed nations, but they certainly inflated markets, as prices for bonds, equities and real estate show.

The inequality that they spawned has also triggered a widespread backlash against globalization. The result is a deglobalising world, or as Morgan Stanley puts it, “slow-balization.”

The bank expects tech investments to outperform, in particular smaller Internet firms in China, as protectionism hurts larger rivals.

But it predicts less exciting returns — “a lower and flatter frontier compared to prior decades, and especially compared to the ten years post-GFC (global financial crisis).”

As market returns cool, the planet will continue to heat up. Carbon emissions, temperatures, sea levels and thus climate-induced poverty and immigration are expected to rise.

That should increasingly lead asset managers to seek alternatives to pollutants, especially coal,
use of which must cease in OECD nations by 2030 for the Paris Agreement to be met.

The Bank of America (BofA) expects clean energy and electric-vehicle companies to emerge as winners, estimating the clean energy market to be already worth $300 billion.

Ageing populations are another challenge, making demographics a key investment criterion. Deutsche Bank names Ireland, Rwanda, Ghana, Botswana and Laos as among the 22 nations in line for a “demographic dividend,” benefiting from growing working-age populations.

It also backed sectors such as e-commerce as Generation Z, those who will be in their mid 20s to early 30s by 2030, exercise growing spending power.

But in some countries, affluent older spenders will still carry clout. By 2030, over-80s will represent 5.4 percent of the US population, up from 3.7 percent in 2015, driving demand for retirement homes, health care and long-life innovations.

“Immortality may prove the most interesting secular theme in the 2020s,” BofA predicts.

A World Economic Forum survey in 2017 predicted a series of “technological tipping points” for the coming decade. They included 3D-printed cars, driverless vehicles and the first artificial-intelligence machine on a company’s board.

The ’20s could be an era of smart cities, where big data and robotics ensure better governance, health and connectivity, UBS forecast. It expects annual spending to turn cities smart will reach $2 trillion in 2025 and Internet-connected devices will multiply more than four-fold to 46 billion.

To take advantage of these shifts, investors will focus on areas such as autonomous vehicles — automated forklift shipments will grow to 455,000 in 2030 from 4,000 next year, ABI Research said.

Finally, advances in rocket and satellite technology are opening investment access to the final frontier. The first exchange-traded fund dedicated to the space industry opened in 2019.

UBS sees “parallels with how the global Internet ... opened up vast opportunities at the turn of the century.” It predicts the “space economy” will reach $1 trillion in the next couple of decades, from $340 billion now.

The bank backs existing listed aerospace, satellite and communications companies and new space start-ups in private markets.

Road to riches for China’s rag trade runs through Paris

Road to riches for China’s rag trade runs through Paris

  • Chinese firms are beating away stereotypes of mediocre quality at the world’s capital of fashion
PARIS: “Made in China” may still evoke more off the rack than catwalk, but Chinese designers are slowly installing themselves in Paris, the fashion capital, as a part of an upscale march toward the lucrative luxury market, a segment that is increasingly made up of Chinese shoppers.

As Paris gears up for its next run of shows early in the new year, it is clear that Chinese designers have made it into the rarefied world of fashion.

Think Guo Pei, the Chinese-born and trained couturier best known for the massive canary-yellow coronation cape worn by Rihanna that stole the show at the New York Met’s 2015 gala.

Guo, who has a Paris boutique, will present her haute culture collection. Several other Chinese designers, such as Uma Wang, Masha Ma, Yang Li, Jarel Zhang, Dawei and Shangguan Zhe, will show their collections at the ready-to-wear shows in February.

“We’re starting to see fashion coming from China aimed at the entire world and which is creating new ideas about the country — a new ‘Made in China’ of quality and refinement,” said Isabelle Capron, head of Chinese fashion group Icicle’s Paris office.

Founded in Shanghai in 1997, Icicle has 270 shops in China and generates €250 million ($275 million) in annual sales.

Under the label’s back-to-nature ethos, it favors natural fabrics like cashmere, silk, cotton, wool and linen. It uses natural dyes made from onions, walnut bark, woad and tea to color the clothes it makes in the three factories that it owns in China.

The Chinese firm opened its first international store in September in Paris in the heart of the city’s “Golden Triangle” of luxury boutiques.

“It’s a springboard for our internationalization,” Capron said.

“Paris is the capital of fashion, and the goal is to give our brand visibility,” she added.

Even though many Western brands are produced in China, European consumers still view clothes tagged “Made in China” as being of mediocre quality.

“Stereotypes are very tenacious: Seven years ago when I said I was joining a Chinese group, some people looked at me and it was clear that ‘the Chinese have no taste’ and ‘the Chinese are poor-quality manufacturers’ were running through their heads,” Capron said.

“But today, there has been a real swing, this new wave of Chinese brands is a tidal wave.”

Designer Shangguan Zhe, founder of the Sankuanz label based in the Chinese port city of Xiamen, made his international debut in London in 2015.

Now a regular at the Paris men’s ready-to-wear shows, Shangguan said he has not encountered stereotypes or challenges based on his nationality from fellow designers.

“People from outside the industry are more likely to have these stereotypes,” he told AFP
in China.

“People from within the industry are fully aware of the level China’s manufacturing is at,” he said, adding: “The quality is actually getting better
and better.”

Speaking to AFP from China, he said: “Paris is a very international stage. People don’t really care where you came from ... The product itself is more important.”

Shiatzy Chen, a fashion house founded in 1978 in Taiwan, produces its clothes in Shanghai and Taipei. It has staged shows in Paris for a decade and has a boutique in one of Paris’s most exclusive streets.

Why Paris?

“Paris is the center of Western fashion and the birthplace of the couture. A design studio in Paris, the heart of couture, helps us to explore complex Western construction techniques as well as stay on top the latest trends,” Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia, who founded the fashion house and who has been dubbed the Coco Chanel of Taiwan, said.

The label, which set itself a mission to create “neo-Chinese chic” through a fusion of East and West, has 70 boutiques throughout Asia. The collections marry traditional techniques with contemporary cuts.

“To be attractive, including for Chinese clients, a Chinese label cannot limit itself to boutiques at home, it must also be present in Paris, which fascinates” the Chinese, said luxury goods expert Eric Briones, noting that China today represents some 35 percent of the global luxury goods market.

This “rise of a new ‘Made in China’ is just the start of a
revolution, initiated by a young generation that wants to consume Chinese,” said Briones, who co-founded the Paris School of Luxury.

“It is a return to favor for local brands which began with streetwear and is now spreading to luxury clothes,” he added.

