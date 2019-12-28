You are here

Where We Are Going Today: 7socks: The Riyadh store putting the fun — and art — back into socks

7socks
Updated 28 December 2019
AMEERA ABID

  • The shop sells some of the best quality brands in their shop, as well as their own unique designs.
Ever wanted to wear your favorite Marvel characters as socks? At 7socks, you can. And if Marvel isn’t your thing, don’t worry, there is a huge variety available.
This shop makes socks a medium to portray art.
Whatever you can think of is probably available at 7socks — from Van Gogh’s paintings and sceneries that fit snugly around the ankle to horoscope socks with the signs printed on them. Their collection also includes regular patterns for those looking for a simpler look.
The shop sells some of the best quality brands in their shop, as well as their own unique designs.
The owners have an eye for art, with one of the emptier walls of the shop decorated with an interesting painting.

 

