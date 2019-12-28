You are here

Is Kourtney Kardashian back together with Algerian model Younes Bendjima?

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima first met in 2016. Getty
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Algerian model Younes Bendjima have rekindled their relationship
  • The two have reunited according to a snap that Kardashian shared on Instagram
DUBAI: Rumours first swirled earlier this month, but now it looks to have been confirmed: Kourtney Kardashian and Algerian model Younes Bendjima have rekindled their relationship.

The duo, who first split up in 2018 after just over one year together, have reunited according to a snap that the American television star shared with her 84.7 million Instagram followers this week. Kardashian uploaded a series of photographs from her Christmas Eve party over the weekend, and amidst all the family photos was a shot of Bendjima with his arm around her. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

According to reports, the couple first reconciled during Art Basel in Miami, where they were pictured hanging out together. They were later spotted together at Disneyland in California. 

Bendjima, 26, also gifted Kardashian’s son Reign a pair of sneakers on his fifth birthday on Dec. 14. 

The on-again couple first met in Paris back in 2016, after the mother-of-three split with her longtime partner Scott Disick in 2015. Since then, they were practically inseparable, enjoying  several far-flung vacations together, including a visit to Egypt. 

On a previous episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the 39-year-old revealed that the reason she had been taking so many trips with Bendjima is because she wasn’t ready to balance her relationship and her three kids.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she said. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

They split up after Bendjima was snapped in Mexico with several female friends. According to TMZ, Kardashian was the one who called it quits with the Algerian model.

Topics: Kourtney Kardashian Younes Bendjima

British singer Jorja Smith wows fans in Dubai

Jorja Smith helped kick off the 2020 Dubai Shopping Festival with a concert. AFP
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

British singer Jorja Smith wows fans in Dubai

  • Jorja Smith awed UAE fans with a soulful performance held at Dubai’s Burj Park
  • It was the British singer's first performance in the Middle East
Updated 28 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: On Friday, British singer Jorja Smith awed UAE fans with a soulful performance held at Dubai’s Burj Park against the sparkling backdrop of the world’s tallest building. The free concert, which also saw former One Direction star Liam Payne hit the stage, was Smith’s first time performing in the Middle East. 

The 22-year-old crooner wowed audiences with her daydreamy vocals, belting out some of her biggest hits from her second studio album, 2018’s ballad-filled “Lost & Found.” She hit the stage wearing a silky, mint-green pantsuit to perform her deeply personal tunes, including “Goodbyes,” "The One," “Be Honest” and “Blue Lights.”

Hailing from Walsall in the UK’s West Midlands, the rising star began taking piano lessons when she was eight-years-old. By the time she was 15, she was uploading her own songs to YouTube.

Three years later, she would move to London, where she worked as a barista to support her singing career. Her rise to fame came in 2016 when she dropped her “Project 11” EP that grabbed the attention of Canadian superstar Drake, who enlisted Smith on two tracks on his 2017 mixtape “More Life” and gave her a supporting slot on his tour. 

The singer, who has drawn comparisons to the late Amy Winehouse, went on to land a solo placement on Kendrick Lamar’s “Black Panther” soundtrack, a handful of collaborations, standalone singles and two Brit Awards, including Best British Female Solo Artist.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for the Grammy-nominated R&B star. Her performance in Dubai comes just days after she shut down the Global Citizen Prize at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Dec. 20. 

Smith’s mini concert on Dec. 27 was among a string of performances that marked the start of the Dubai Shopping Festival, which kicked off on Dec. 26, with live shows from iconic Algerian musician Cheb Khaled, Egyptian crooner Sherine Abdel Wahab, Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi and British artist Liam Payne, formerly of One Direction. 

It was Payne’s second concert in the Emirati city. He previously performed in front of jam-packed audience at Global Village in 2018

Topics: Jorja Smith Dubai Shopping Festival

