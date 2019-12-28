Is Kourtney Kardashian back together with Algerian model Younes Bendjima?

DUBAI: Rumours first swirled earlier this month, but now it looks to have been confirmed: Kourtney Kardashian and Algerian model Younes Bendjima have rekindled their relationship.

The duo, who first split up in 2018 after just over one year together, have reunited according to a snap that the American television star shared with her 84.7 million Instagram followers this week. Kardashian uploaded a series of photographs from her Christmas Eve party over the weekend, and amidst all the family photos was a shot of Bendjima with his arm around her.

According to reports, the couple first reconciled during Art Basel in Miami, where they were pictured hanging out together. They were later spotted together at Disneyland in California.

Bendjima, 26, also gifted Kardashian’s son Reign a pair of sneakers on his fifth birthday on Dec. 14.

The on-again couple first met in Paris back in 2016, after the mother-of-three split with her longtime partner Scott Disick in 2015. Since then, they were practically inseparable, enjoying several far-flung vacations together, including a visit to Egypt.

On a previous episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the 39-year-old revealed that the reason she had been taking so many trips with Bendjima is because she wasn’t ready to balance her relationship and her three kids.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she said. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

They split up after Bendjima was snapped in Mexico with several female friends. According to TMZ, Kardashian was the one who called it quits with the Algerian model.