  Missile attack kills 10 at military parade in Yemen's south

Missile attack kills 10 at military parade in Yemen’s south

The blast occurred near a guest platform during the parade and that many were injured or killed. (Resistance Forces via AP)
Updated 35 sec ago
  • At least 21 people, including civilians, were wounded in the blast
  • Footage circulated online of Sunday’s attack showing a hole in a stage at the edge of the field
SANAA: A ballistic missile ripped through a military parade for a Yemeni southern separatist group, killing at least six troops and four children, a spokesman said Sunday.
Maged Al-Shoebi, a spokesman for the group, blamed the Iran-backed Houthi militia for the attack.
The explosion took place while the separatists, known as the Resistance Forces, were finishing a parade for new recruits at a football field in the capital of Dhale province, Al-Shoebi told The Associated Press.
The group is part of the the Southern Transitional Council or STC, which seeks the return of the independent state that existed in the south until 1990.




Newly recruited soldiers are pictured before a blast struck their parade in the town of Al-Dhalea, Yemen Dec. 29, 2019. (Reuters)

The STC is allied with the Arab coalition that has been fighting to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen. 
Footage circulated online of Sunday’s attack shows a hole in a stage at the edge of the field, apparently from an explosion, while other footage showed dead bodies on the ground.
At least 21 people, including civilians, were wounded in the blast, Al-Shoebi said. He blamed the Houthis for the attack. The militant group did not immediately comment.
The Houthis have been trying to wrest Dhale province from the southern separatists for years, but without much progress.
The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthi rebels. They drove out the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.
The fighting in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed over 100,000 people and left millions suffering from food and medical shortages. The conflict has also pushed the country to the brink of famine.

Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces

Updated 29 December 2019
Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces

  • Investigations still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq
  • Iraq declared victory over Daesh two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country
AL-ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq: An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain Al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts US forces, following a series of attacks.
Maj. Gen. Raad Mahmoud told The Associated Press that investigations were still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq, including one earlier this month in which five rockets landed inside Ain Al-Asad.
A US defense contractor was killed Friday in a rocket attack at a different Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk where US service members are based. Several American and Iraqi troops were also wounded.
US officials said the attack involved as many as 30 rockets. US officials have for the most part blamed Iran-backed fighters for these attacks.
Iraq has been roiled since Oct. 1 by anti-government protests that have left more than 450 people dead. The vast majority of those who died were demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.
Meanwhile, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced Sunday the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the Daesh group in five different areas in the country.
The eighth phase of the operation, code named “Will of Victory,” would cover areas in Mosul, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salahaddin, and Al-Jazeera provinces.
The paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias are also participating in the operations, with air cover from the Iraqi air force and the Coalition air force, according to a statement issued Sunday.
Iraq declared victory over Daesh two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country.

