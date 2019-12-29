You are here

  • Home
  • Iran blasts France for ‘interference’ over jailed academic

Iran blasts France for ‘interference’ over jailed academic

Tehran has said that Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah was held to face security charges. (Sciences Po/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vnk75

Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

Iran blasts France for ‘interference’ over jailed academic

  • ‘The individual in question (Adelkhah) is an Iranian national and has been arrested over ‘acts of espionage’’
  • Iran does not recognize dual nationality
Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

TEHRAN: Tehran accused Paris on Sunday of “interference” in the case of an Iranian-French academic held in the Islamic republic, saying she is considered an Iranian national and faces security charges.
France said Friday it summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest the imprisonment of Fariba Adelkhah and another academic, Roland Marchal of France, saying their detention was “intolerable.”
Their imprisonment has added to distrust between Tehran and Paris at a time when French President Emmanuel Macron is seeking to play a leading role in defusing tensions between Iran and its arch-foe the United States.
“The statement by France’s foreign ministry regarding an Iranian national is an act of interference and we see their request to have no legal basis,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement.
“The individual in question (Adelkhah) is an Iranian national and has been arrested over ‘acts of espionage’,” he said, adding that her lawyer had knowledge about the details of the case which is being investigated.
Iran does not recognize dual nationality and has repeatedly rebuffed calls from foreign governments for consular access to those it has detained during legal proceedings.
In its statement on Friday, the French foreign ministry reiterated its call for the release of Adelkhah and Marshal.
It also reaffirmed France’s demand for consular access.
In response, Mousavi said Marshal was detained for “conspiring against national security,” that he has had “consular access multiple times” and that his lawyer was in touch with the judiciary.
A specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po University in Paris, Adelkhah’s arrest for suspected “espionage” was confirmed in July.
Her colleague Marchal was arrested while visiting Adelkhah, according to his lawyer.
A judge had decided to release the two on bail this month, as they had been entitled to it after six months in detention, their lawyer said.
But this was opposed by the prosecution, and as a result the case was referred to Iran’s Revolutionary Court to settle the dispute, Iran’s semi-official news agency ISNA reported.
The Revolutionary Court typically handles high-profile cases in Iran, including those involving espionage.
The university and supporters said this week that Adelkhah and another detained academic, Australian Kylie Moore-Gilbert, had started an indefinite hunger strike just before Christmas.
The French statement said the ministry had made clear to the ambassador “our grave concern over the situation of Mrs. Ariba Adelkhah, who has stopped taking food.”
“Creating hype cannot stop Iran’s judiciary from handling the case, especially considering the security charges the two face,” Mousavi said.
Mousavi had previously dismissed similar calls from France, saying it should remember that “Iran is sovereign and independent” and interference in its affairs is “unacceptable.”
The latest tensions come after Xiyue Wang, an American scholar who had been serving 10 years on espionage charges, was released by Iran this month in exchange for Massoud Soleimani, an Iranian who had been held in the US for allegedly breaching sanctions.
Iran has said it is open to more such prisoner swaps with the United States.
Tehran is still holding several other foreign nationals in high profile cases, including British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Iranian-American businessman Siamak Namazi and his father Mohammad Bagher Namazi.
US-Iran tensions have soared since Washington pulled out of a landmark nuclear agreement with Tehran last year and reimposed crippling sanctions.

Topics: Iran France Fariba Adelkhah

Related

Middle-East
Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say
Middle-East
Adelkhah’s arrest risks increasing tension between Paris and Tehran

Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces

Updated 29 December 2019
AP

Iraq beefs up security around Ain Al-Asad base hosting US forces

  • Investigations still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq
  • Iraq declared victory over Daesh two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country
Updated 29 December 2019
AP

AL-ASAD AIR BASE, Iraq: An Iraqi general said Sunday that security has been beefed up around the Ain Al-Asad air base, a sprawling complex in the western Anbar desert that hosts US forces, following a series of attacks.
Maj. Gen. Raad Mahmoud told The Associated Press that investigations were still underway to determine who was behind the unclaimed attacks on bases across Iraq, including one earlier this month in which five rockets landed inside Ain Al-Asad.
A US defense contractor was killed Friday in a rocket attack at a different Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk where US service members are based. Several American and Iraqi troops were also wounded.
US officials said the attack involved as many as 30 rockets. US officials have for the most part blamed Iran-backed fighters for these attacks.
Iraq has been roiled since Oct. 1 by anti-government protests that have left more than 450 people dead. The vast majority of those who died were demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.
Meanwhile, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced Sunday the start of a military operation to pursue the remnants of the Daesh group in five different areas in the country.
The eighth phase of the operation, code named “Will of Victory,” would cover areas in Mosul, Kirkuk, Diyala, Salahaddin, and Al-Jazeera provinces.
The paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces and local tribal militias are also participating in the operations, with air cover from the Iraqi air force and the Coalition air force, according to a statement issued Sunday.
Iraq declared victory over Daesh two years ago, but they still carry out sporadic attacks in parts of the country.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Middle-East
US contractor killed in Iraq rocket attack, troops wounded
Middle-East
Iran-backed groups accuse Iraqi president of caving to US

Latest updates

Syrian director Feras Fayyad ‘denied US visa’ before Oscars
Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee to unveil new strategy in 2020
Egypt breaks record with largest coffee cup mosaic of Tutankhamun’s death mask
Come one, come all: Sharjah Fringe Festival set to kick off in January
Saudi state security thwart attempted car bombing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.