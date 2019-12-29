You are here

  Syria regime must halt 'escalation of violence': EU

Syria regime must halt ‘escalation of violence’: EU

Civilians have streamed out of affected areas of militant-dominated Idlib province in recent weeks to escape heightened attacks. (File/AFP)
Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

  • Violence has intensified since mid-December despite an August cease-fire deal and international calls for a de-escalation
  • More than 235,000 people fled the area between December 12 and 25
BRUSSELS, Belguim: The European Union called on Syria’s regime and its allies to halt “indiscriminate” military attacks on civilians in the country’s north west, where an intensifying bombardment by Damascus and Russian forces has displaced tens of thousands.
Civilians have streamed out of affected areas of militant-dominated Idlib province in recent weeks to escape heightened attacks on the southern edge of the final major opposition-held pocket of Syria, eight years into the country’s devastating war.
“The escalation of violence in the Northwest of Syria by the Syrian regime and its allies must cease,” the EU said in a statement by spokesperson for European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell, which said airstrikes and shelling had led to “countless civilian deaths.”
“All parties have the obligation to protect civilians. The regime and its allies must cease indiscriminate military attacks and respect international humanitarian law,” the statement said.
Violence has intensified since mid-December despite an August cease-fire deal and international calls for a de-escalation.
More than 235,000 people fled the area between December 12 and 25, mostly from the beleaguered city of Maaret Al-Numan, according to the United Nations’ humanitarian coordination agency OCHA.
The EU called for urgent unhindered humanitarian access to the three million civilians thought to be living in Idlib province.
It acknowledged that “terrorist groups” were operating in the region, but stressed that combating these networks “does not permit the undermining of international humanitarian law or the targeting of civilians.”
The Idlib region is dominated by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
Residents in the province mainly depend on critical cross-border aid, which came under threat in December after Russia and China vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have extended such deliveries for a year.
The move raised fears that vital UN-funded aid could stop entering Idlib from January unless an alternative agreement is reached.
The Damascus regime, which now controls 70 percent of Syria, has repeatedly vowed to take back the region.
Backed by Moscow, Damascus launched a blistering offensive against Idlib in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people.
Syria’s war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Syria Turkey Russia

Yemeni general vows to seize Sanaa from Houthis

Updated 7 min 31 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Brig. Gen. Tareq Mohammed Saleh, a nephew of the former president, says he wants to free people from Houthi repression
  • Saleh said his forces had killed and injured as many as 700 Houthis
AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: A Yemeni army general who defected from the Houthis has vowed to keep fighting the Iran-backed militant group and push them from all Yemeni territories under their control, including the capital Sanaa.

Brig. Gen. Tareq Mohammed Saleh, a nephew of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh and a military commander at the Joint Forces in Yemen’s Red Sea battlefield, said Saturday that his forces wanted to free people from repression and tyranny.

He said Yemeni forces had taken the offensive on the battlefield and managed to push back Houthi attacks with little help from the Saudi-led coalition.

“Our goal is one: Houthis. Our crystal clear goal is Sanaa, the capital of Yemen,” he said, addressing dozens of newly trained forces at a military base in Yemen’s Red Sea Mocha town. 

Saleh added that Yemeni forces had gained the upper hand in the battlefield in the port city of Hodeidah and had pushed back attempts to make territorial gains there and in Taiz.

“They say Houthis would come back to Aden if the warplanes stopped. We have been fighting here for a year and a half with no air, artillery or reconnaissance support. We are fighting them face to face with guns,” he told them.

Saleh was, until late 2017, the commander of his uncle’s special guards. Ali Abdullah Saleh switched sides in Dec. 2017 and led a military uprising against the Houthis, backing the Saudi-led military operation in Yemen. 

When the Houthis killed him a number of his military supporters, including his nephew, deserted Houthi-controlled areas and regrouped at a military base established with the help of the coalition. 

Using his uncle’s decades-long tribal, military and social connections, Saleh convinced many figures to defect and join his military brigades.

The Arab coalition brought together three major military divisions on the Red Sea under joint military command.

Saleh said his forces had killed and injured as many as 700 Houthis, as rebels sought to break government forces’ defenses in Hodeidah.

“They have suffered heavy defeats,” he said, urging his soldiers and supporters to keep their morale high and get ready for major battles. “We renew our call to all Yemenis to come together. They are our enemy and the enemy of all Yemenis. They caused curses and wars.”

Anti-Houthi forces have made major breakthroughs in the war by pushing deeply into Houthi-controlled areas in Hodeidah and Taiz since Saleh’s defection and, in June 2018, reached the outskirts of Hodeidah that host the country’s biggest seaport. 

The offensive pushed the Houthis into agreeing to withdraw from Hodeidah’s major seaports under a UN-brokered deal signed in Dec. 2018. 

The Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen in March 2015 tilted the balance of the war in favor of forces loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, enabling loyalists to seize control of 80 percent of Yemen.

Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi Yemen Ali Abdullah Saleh Houthis

