Saudi Arabia sentences to death Yemeni attacker on Spanish performers

JEDDAH: A Saudi criminal court sentenced a Yemeni man to death on Sunday for a knife attack on a Spanish theater group performing in Riyadh last month, Al-Ekhbariya state television said.

The attacker also filmed himself before the attack with his mobile phone, wearing a mask while delivering a poem containing incitement to commit violence. He later sent the video to others via WhatsApp.

A video clip of the incident was circulated on social media showing the attacker jumping on the stage and attacking the victims. A security guard was seen tackling the man and bringing him down.

The court also sentenced an accomplice to 12 years

and six months jail for the Nov. 11 attack which Riyadh has linked to militant group Al-Qaeda, and which Madrid said left four performers wounded.