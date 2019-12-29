You are here

  Saudi Arabia sentences to death Yemeni attacker on Spanish performers

Saudi Arabia sentences to death Yemeni attacker on Spanish performers

A Yemeni man attacked a Spanish theater group performing in Riyadh, above, last month which left four performers wounded. (Social media)
JEDDAH: A Saudi criminal court sentenced a Yemeni man to death on Sunday for a knife attack on a Spanish theater group performing in Riyadh last month, Al-Ekhbariya state television said.

The attacker also filmed himself before the attack with his mobile phone, wearing a mask while delivering a poem containing incitement to commit violence. He later sent the video to others via WhatsApp.

A video clip of the incident was circulated on social media showing the attacker jumping on the stage and attacking the victims. A security guard was seen tackling the man and bringing him down.

The court also sentenced an accomplice to 12 years
and six months jail for the Nov. 11 attack which Riyadh has linked to militant group Al-Qaeda, and which Madrid said left four performers wounded. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: artifacts found near Makkah cemetery date back to early Islamic era

Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia: artifacts found near Makkah cemetery date back to early Islamic era

Updated 6 min 47 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) has said that the artifacts found next to Al-Maala cemetery in Makkah were historical gravestones and pottery pieces all dating back to the early Islamic era.

“The artifacts are being delivered to SCTH so that experts can examine and study them thoroughly,” said the director general of the Registration and Protection of Antiquities Department In SCTH, Dr. Nayef Al-Qanoor. “The SCTH specialized team will continue to follow up on the excavation work on the site daily in anticipation of the emergence of any new historical landmarks or artifacts. It will do so in direct coordination with the city’s municipality and the operating company,” he added.

Makkah’s municipality had announced on Saturday on its official website: “As the excavation contractor carried out work on a new smart parking lot project next to Al-Maala cemetery, artifacts were found.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah

