Come one, come all: Sharjah Fringe Festival set to kick off in January

DUBAI: In recent years, Sharjah has emerged as the unofficial culture capital of the UAE. In fact, the tiny emirate was dubbed the “Cultural Capital of the Arab World” by UNESCO in 1998.

With events like the Sharjah Biennale and Islamic Arts festival, it’s no surprise that Sharjah would be internationally recognized as a cultural haven in the region.

Now, joining its ever-growing cultural agenda is the globally-renowned Fringe Festival, which is making its Middle East debut between Jan. 16 and Feb. 1, 2020.

The Sharjah version of the world’s largest arts festival that was first established in Scotland is set to transform the emirate into a figurative big top for 17 days, with approximately 600 shows and performances covering everything from magic and puppetry to theater and music spread across various locations throughout the city.

Venues such as the Al-Majaz Waterfront, Al-Qasba and Al-Noor Island will play host to versatile lineup of local, regional and international talent — both seasoned performers and Fringe first-timers — who will no doubt wow audiences with a diverse range of acts and performances that span from dance, comedy, interactive streets shows, stunts and more.

The first edition of the upcoming arts festival will feature 35 productions, “The Amazing Bubble Man” from the US, South Africa’s “Stick Stones Broken Bones,” “Grumpy Pants” from Spain and the award-winning magic performance “The I Hate Children’s Show.”

In a press statement, Ahmed Obaid Al-Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, which is presenting Sharjah Fringe Festival 2020, said: “The emirate enjoys a global cultural status and touristic appeal, which we wanted to reinforce by presenting an event full of choice for each of the 200-plus nationalities residing in the UAE,” revealing that the full line-up of shows will be unveiled to the public in the days to come.

“Our rich slate of programs, including Fringe classics, will introduce new entertainment concepts and encourage the exchange of new and thought-provoking ideas with other cultures in a festive atmosphere.”

Sharjah Fringe Festival 2020 is will be organized by the National Arts Festival, South Africa, who also produce a South African version of the arts festival.