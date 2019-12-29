You are here

  Come one, come all: Sharjah Fringe Festival set to kick off in January

Come one, come all: Sharjah Fringe Festival set to kick off in January

Sharjah is the latest city to get its own Fringe Festival. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 December 2019
  • Joining Sharjah's ever-growing cultural agenda is the globally-renowned Fringe Festival
  • The 17-day-long arts event is making its Middle East debut in January
DUBAI: In recent years, Sharjah has emerged as the unofficial culture capital of the UAE. In fact, the tiny emirate was dubbed the “Cultural Capital of the Arab World” by UNESCO in 1998.

With events like the Sharjah Biennale and Islamic Arts festival, it’s no surprise that Sharjah would be internationally recognized as a cultural haven in the region.

Now, joining its ever-growing cultural agenda is the globally-renowned Fringe Festival, which is making its Middle East debut between Jan. 16 and Feb. 1, 2020.

The Sharjah version of the world’s largest arts festival that was first established in Scotland is set to transform the emirate into a figurative big top for 17 days, with approximately 600 shows and performances covering everything from magic and puppetry to theater and music spread across various locations throughout the city.

Venues such as the Al-Majaz Waterfront, Al-Qasba and Al-Noor Island will play host to versatile lineup of local, regional and international talent — both seasoned performers and Fringe first-timers —  who will no doubt wow audiences with a diverse range of acts and performances that span from dance, comedy, interactive streets shows, stunts and more.

The first edition of the upcoming arts festival will feature 35 productions, “The Amazing Bubble Man” from the US, South Africa’s “Stick Stones Broken Bones,” “Grumpy Pants” from Spain and the award-winning magic performance “The I Hate Children’s Show.”

In a press statement, Ahmed Obaid Al-Qaseer, COO of Shurooq, which is presenting Sharjah Fringe Festival 2020, said: “The emirate enjoys a global cultural status and touristic appeal, which we wanted to reinforce by presenting an event full of choice for each of the 200-plus nationalities residing in the UAE,” revealing that the full line-up of shows will be unveiled to the public in the days to come.

“Our rich slate of programs, including Fringe classics, will introduce new entertainment concepts and encourage the exchange of new and thought-provoking ideas with other cultures in a festive atmosphere.”

Sharjah Fringe Festival 2020 is will be organized by the National Arts Festival, South Africa, who also produce a South African version of the arts festival.

Syrian director Feras Fayyad 'denied US visa' before Oscars

Syrian filmmaker Firas Fayyad claims he was denied a visa to the US. File/AFP
  • The Oscar-shortlisted nominee has supposedly been denied entry into the United States
  • The director claims that he was barred from entering the US due to visa issues in a lengthy Facebook post
DUBAI: Just weeks before the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards are set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, one of its Oscar-shortlisted nominees, Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad, has supposedly been denied entry into the United States.  

The director, whose recent film “The Cave” was shortlisted in the Documentary Feature category, claims that he was barred from entering the US due to visa issues in a lengthy text uploaded to his official Facebook page.

Scroll down to watch Arab News’ interview with Syrian filmmaker Feras Fayyad

“I hold a Syrian passport and I am currently living in exile in Copenhagen, Denmark... I was meant to be in the United States right now, but instead I am stuck because the visa I need to enter United States has not been granted to me,” Fayyad wrote.

“It’s not my choice to born in Syria. I’m a filmmaker and all what I want is the opportunity to tell this story in person,” he continued, adding that he is unable to attend a number of screenings currently happening for the Oscar shortlists.

“It’s not fair to be away and lose my opportunity to share my story that comes from my soul and my pain and my determination to fight for my right to express and tell stories about the devastating experiences that I face with my people every day,” he wrote.

He concluded the post by urging people to go watch his film so that he may feel less “left behind.”

It’s not the first time the director, who made history when his documentary “Last Men in Aleppo” was nominated for an Academy Award, and his team have encountered visa-related issues. Last year, the producer on Fayyad’s Oscar-nominated film was initially refused entry to the US due to the short-lived “travel ban,” but was granted a last-minute visa just days before the award’s ceremony.

