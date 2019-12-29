You are here

  • Home
  • Vladimir Putin thanks Donald Trump for intelligence that helped foil attack

Vladimir Putin thanks Donald Trump for intelligence that helped foil attack

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the their bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5usu5

Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

Vladimir Putin thanks Donald Trump for intelligence that helped foil attack

  • Two Russian citizens arrested on Friday suspected of planning attack in St. Petersburg
  • Both countries regularly stress mutual determination to fight terrorism
Updated 29 December 2019
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Sunday thanked US counterpart Donald Trump for intelligence that helped to foil attacks on Russian soil, the Kremlin said.
Putin thanked Trump “for the transfer, through special services, of information allowing the prevention of terrorist acts in Russia,” the president’s office said in a statement.
Russia’s FSB, a successor to the KGB, quoted by Russian agencies, said two Russian citizens were arrested on Friday suspected of planning an attack in St. Petersburg during the New Year festivities.
They appeared to have been preparing a “terrorist act,” the reports said.
Although Moscow and Washington are at odds on many issues, both regularly stress their mutual determination to fight terrorism.

Topics: Russia US terrorism Vladimir Putin Donald Trump

Related

Business & Economy
Putin, Xi launch ‘historic’ Russian gas pipeline to China
Middle-East
Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

More than 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally

Protesters gather at Edinburgh Place in the Central district of Hong Kong on December 29, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 30 December 2019
Reuters

More than 1,000 gather for rain-soaked Hong Kong rally

  • The demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and have again became more confrontational over recent days with police clashing with protesters at several shopping malls and busy tourist areas
Updated 30 December 2019
Reuters

HONG KONG: More than 1,000 people rallied in the rain in a park in Hong Kong’s financial district on Sunday, chanting slogans for democracy as they huddled under a sea of umbrellas.
The crowd, a mix of young and elderly people, wore black and turquoise surgical masks to hide their identities as they listened to organizers speaking on a
makeshift stage.
“There may be fewer people. We all know that no matter how many people come out or how many times, the government ignores you,” said a 30-year-old woman in black clothing surnamed Wong, who works in the legal sector.
“Hong Kongers will never stop. We see unfairness, injustice. It contradicts our fundamental beliefs,” she said.
Hong Kong has been convulsed by more than six months of protests, triggered by a now-withdrawn bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, where courts are controlled by the Communist Party.
The demonstrations have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement and have again became more confrontational over recent days with police clashing with protesters at several shopping malls and busy tourist areas.
On Saturday, riot police arrested about a dozen protesters and used pepper spray to break up a gathering aimed at disrupting retail business near the border with mainland China.
More protests are planned in the next few days, including a countdown to New Year’s Day and a march on Jan. 1 that could attract a big crowd.
Protesters are angry about what they see as increased meddling by Beijing in freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.
China denies interfering, saying it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula put in place at that time, and blames foreign forces for fomenting unrest.
A 20-year old university student who gave his name as Malcolm said it was becoming harder to remain optimistic about the prospect of change.
“More realistic people know there’s no way for us to win but now is not the time for us to be pessimistic,” he said, adding that he would continue to push for full democracy for Hong Kong.

Topics: hong kong protests

Related

World
Hong Kong protesters demand mainland Chinese traders leave
World
Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

Latest updates

Maraya: A world-class mirrored concert hall in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Valley
India’s tourism industry hit by a wave of violence
Egyptian regulators approve Uber’s $3.1bn acquisition of Careem
China’s Commerce Ministry says it has proactively dealt with US trade frictions
Nonprofit aims to build bridges between cultures, foster better understanding of Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.