Pakistan resumes full consular services in Kabul

KABUL: Pakistan on Sunday restarted full consular services in the Afghan capital following a suspension of almost two months.
The pause was linked to security reasons and also coincided with tension between the neighbors.
Hundreds of applicants, including women, children and the elderly, jostled for position in queues inside and outside the embassy to get visas.
“We are both neighbors and the opening of the consulate is a relief and good news for people in Kabul and the surrounding areas who want to travel to Pakistan,” Rasoul Shah, a 52 year-old Kabul resident, told Arab News outside the consulate.
Pakistan had kept four of its consulates open in other parts of Afghanistan, but the closure of services in Kabul affected tens of thousands needing to travel.
Pakistan said early November there were security concerns because of embassy vehicles being hit by motorcycles.
Afghan’s Foreign Ministry refused to comment about the resumption of services at the Kabul consulate.
A property row between the two countries led to the closure of Afghan consulate services in Peshawar, Pakistan, although these resumed earlier this month.
Kabul also said it staff in Pakistan were being harassed, and an exchange of fire in a border area added to the strain.
Bilateral relations have long been marred by mistrust and suspicion. Officials from both countries are due to meet in several weeks to discuss ties.
“Both nations and countries know that they have to cooperate and have normal ties and need each other,” analyst Taj Mohammad told Arab News. “There is so much distrust between them that they have to solve and prove that they want to live like good neighbors.”
