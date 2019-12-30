You are here

Iraq's exports and production 'not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield'

Iraqi laborers work at an oil refinery in the southern town Nassiriya. Production operations at the oil field were stopped after protesters closed roads leading toward the site. (AFP/File)
AFP
Reuters

Iraq’s exports and production ‘not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield’

  • The country to use additional output from oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments: Oil Ministry
AFP Reuters

BASRA: Halting production from Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday by protesters will not affect the country’s exports and production operations, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday. Iraq will use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments from Nassiriya field and the closure of field’s operations are temporary, the ministry said in a statement.
A senior manager at the state-run Basra Oil Co. said they can increase production from Majnoon southern and other small oilfields operated by the state-run company.
No foreign companies operate at the Nassiriya oilfield and state-run teams are managing the operations.
Production operations at Nassiriya, which produces 80,000-85,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), were stopped after protesters closed roads and prevented workers from reaching the field, said the ministry statement.

Protesters broke into Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline.
Iraq is one of the world’s top oil producers. Earlier this month, Iraqi oil minister said that OPEC and allied oil producers will consider deepening their existing oil output cuts by about 400,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd.
The minister, Thamer Ghadhban, told reporters in Baghdad that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, will consider increasing the cuts in their supply pact at meetings in Vienna this week.
OPEC+ oil exporters have coordinated output for three years to balance the market and support prices. Their current deal, which agreed to cut supply by 1.2 million bpd from January this year, expires at the end of March.

 

Iraq

Dubai plans record spending to revive flagging economy

A picture taken on December 25, 2019 shows the skyline of Dubai with Burj Al Arab. (AFP)
AFP

Dubai plans record spending to revive flagging economy

  • Dubai is the only government in the Gulf not dependent on hydrocarbon revenues, and projects around 94 percent of income to come from non-oil sources
AFP

DUBAI: Dubai unveiled a 2020 budget on Sunday projecting record spending of $18.1 billion, up 17 percent on this year, as it seeks to revive its flagging economy.
The Gulf city state expects revenues too to rise sharply next year as it hosts Expo 2020, the global six-month trade fair set to open on Oct. 20.
But it still foresees a deficit for the fourth year in a row of $700 million.
The government is hoping that Expo will draw some 25 million visitors, many of them from abroad, and is projecting a 25 percent increase in revenues to $17.4 billion.
Dubai is the only government in the Gulf not dependent on hydrocarbon revenues, and projects around 94 percent of income to come from non-oil sources.
Dubai is renowned for its skyscrapers, like the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa, but its key property sector has been sliding since 2014.

Last year, growth slowed to 1.94 percent, less half the 2017 figure and the worst in a decade.
It picked up slightly to 2.1 percent in the first half of this year but the government is keen to do more to stimulate consumer spending and the real estate market.

Dubai

