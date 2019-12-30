You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Commerce Ministry says it has proactively dealt with US trade frictions

China’s Commerce Ministry says it has proactively dealt with US trade frictions

China’s Commerce Minister Zhong Shan. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rhdg2

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
AFP

China’s Commerce Ministry says it has proactively dealt with US trade frictions

  • The new registration-based IPO system in the newly amended law — which comes into effect on March 1, 2020 — requires strict information disclosures from companies seeking to list
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters AFP

BEIJING: China’s Commerce Ministry has “proactively dealt with” trade frictions with the US this year, it said on Sunday after an annual work conference.
The ministry has implemented the decisions of the central government and “resolutely safeguarded the interests of the country and the people,” it said in a statement on its website.
The US and China cooled their trade war this month, announcing a “Phase one” agreement that would reduce some US tariffs in exchange for what US officials said would be a big jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.
China’s Commerce Ministry has said it is in close touch with the US on signing the trade deal, and both sides are still going through necessary procedures before the signing.
Separately, Chinese lawmakers on Saturday agreed to slash red tape for initial public offerings (IPOs), approving an amendment to the country’s securities law that also aims to better protect investors and prevent insider trading.
Mainland authorities have recently stepped up moves to attract listings of big tech firms, including launching a new technology board in Shanghai in July, as the country’s economy has stuttered to its slowest rate of growth since the early 1990’s.
The new registration-based IPO system in the newly amended law — which comes into effect on March 1, 2020 — requires strict information disclosures from companies seeking to list.
The listings however do not need approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), according to a draft law published Saturday.
It has also removed the need for companies to be profitable before listing.
The revised law includes better protections for minority investors, said Gong Fanrong, director of the finance committee legal team under China’s National People’s Congress.
It calls for companies to establish dispute resolution mechanisms to address shareholder grievances and improve transparency, he added.
Companies found guilty of making false or misleading statements or withholding important information from shareholders could face penalties ranging from one to 10 million yuan ($ 143,000 to $1.4 million).
It also includes tougher punishments for securities fraud and insider trading.
Individuals found guilty of insider trading will be fined two to ten times the value of their ill-gotten gains.
Intermediaries and professional services firms found guilty of faking information during IPOs will be fined 2 million to 20 million yuan, compared to 300,000 to 600,000 yuan at present.
The law also says securities industry employees, including regulators and those who work for brokerages or stock exchanges are bared from trading in stocks.
Lawmakers have debated amendments to China’s securities law for nearly 5 years.

Topics: china economy

Related

Business & Economy
Iraq’s exports and production ‘not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield’
Business & Economy
Dubai plans record spending to revive flagging economy

Iraq’s exports and production ‘not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield’

Iraqi laborers work at an oil refinery in the southern town Nassiriya. Production operations at the oil field were stopped after protesters closed roads leading toward the site. (AFP/File)
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Iraq’s exports and production ‘not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield’

  • The country to use additional output from oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments: Oil Ministry
Updated 9 min 26 sec ago
AFP Reuters

BASRA: Halting production from Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday by protesters will not affect the country’s exports and production operations, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday. Iraq will use additional output from southern oilfields in Basra to make up for the missing shipments from Nassiriya field and the closure of field’s operations are temporary, the ministry said in a statement.
A senior manager at the state-run Basra Oil Co. said they can increase production from Majnoon southern and other small oilfields operated by the state-run company.
No foreign companies operate at the Nassiriya oilfield and state-run teams are managing the operations.
Production operations at Nassiriya, which produces 80,000-85,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), were stopped after protesters closed roads and prevented workers from reaching the field, said the ministry statement.

BACKGROUND

• Oil production operations at Nassiriya, which produces 80,000-85,000 bpd, were stopped after protesters closed roads and prevented workers from reaching the field.

• A senior official at the state-run Basra Oil Co. says they can increase production from Majnoon southern and other small oilfields operated by the state-run company.

Protesters broke into Iraq’s southern Nassiriya oilfield on Saturday and forced employees to cut off electricity from its control station, taking the field offline.
Iraq is one of the world’s top oil producers. Earlier this month, Iraqi oil minister said that OPEC and allied oil producers will consider deepening their existing oil output cuts by about 400,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd.
The minister, Thamer Ghadhban, told reporters in Baghdad that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, will consider increasing the cuts in their supply pact at meetings in Vienna this week.
OPEC+ oil exporters have coordinated output for three years to balance the market and support prices. Their current deal, which agreed to cut supply by 1.2 million bpd from January this year, expires at the end of March.

 

Topics: Iraq

Related

Business & Economy
Dubai plans record spending to revive flagging economy
Business & Economy
Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth

Latest updates

China’s Commerce Ministry says it has proactively dealt with US trade frictions
Nonprofit aims to build bridges between cultures, foster better understanding of Saudi Arabia
Iraq’s exports and production ‘not affected by halting Nassiriya oilfield’
Dubai plans record spending to revive flagging economy
Sixty years on, Africa still seeks right model for growth

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.