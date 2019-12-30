You are here

Burrow’s eight TDs power Louisiana State into title game against Clemson

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass against the Oklahoma Sooners during their Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. (Reuters)
Updated 30 December 2019
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Heisman trophy winner Joe Burrow threw seven touchdowns and ran for another to pilot top-ranked Louisiana State University to a crushing 63-28 triumph over the University of Oklahoma on Saturday and into US college football’s championship game against Clemson.
The LSU Tigers improved to 14-0 on the season with the dominant victory in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia.
They will play for a national title against Clemson who beat Ohio State 29-23 in Saturday’s second semifinal of the College Football Playoff (CFP).
In Atlanta, Burrow tied the record for any collegiate bowl game with his seven touchdown passes — four of them caught by Justin Jefferson.
All of those came before halftime, as LSU took a 49-14 lead at the break.
After Oklahoma knotted the score at 7-7 midway through the first quarter LSU scored touchdowns on six straight drives to seize control as LSU’s defense stymied Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ offense.
Hurts, runner-up to Burrow in voting for the Heisman as the top collegiate player in the country, appeared overwhelmed in his fourth straight appearance in
the CFP. Burrow opened the second half with a running touchdown that put LSU up 56-14.
He departed the contest early in the fourth quarter having passed for 493 yards and run for 22. His eight TDs were the most ever in a collegiate bowl game, but Burrow said he was only focused on the title. “January 13 is the record we’re worried about,” he said.
Hours before the game, the LSU coaching staff were rocked by news that offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger’s daughter-in-law, sports broadcaster Carley McCord, was among five people killed when the private plane they were taking to the game crashed shortly after takeoff from Lafayette, Louisiana.
“Obviously, he was distraught, but he called a great game today,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “So just goes to show you the integrity and the grit and character of the men on our football team.”
Reigning national champions Clemson are making their fourth trip to the title game in five seasons.
In 2015, Clemson crushed Ohio State 31-0 in the CFP semifinals on the way to lifting the title with a win over Alabama.
Ohio State were trying to reach the title game for the first time since they won the inaugural CFP crown in 2014.

The ball beats Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, right, for Liverpool’s first goal scored by Senegalese striker Sadio Mane. (AFP)
LIVERPOOL/LONDON: Liverpool continued their relentless march towards a first Premier League title in 30 years, but Jurgen Klopp's men needed the benefit of two VAR reviews to see off Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday. Sadio Mane scored the only goal three minutes before halftime as the Senegalese's strike was allowed to stand after initially being ruled out for handball against Adam Lallana. Moments later Wolves had an equalizer scored by Pedro Neto disallowed by VAR for the tightest of offside decisions.
An 18th win in 19 Premier League games this season reestablished Liverpool's 13-point lead at the top of the table and they have a game in hand over closest challengers Leicester.
Earlier, Chelsea scored twice in four minutes to come from behind and beat Arsenal 2-1, ruining Mikel Arteta's first home match in charge of the north London club.
Wolves were angered even before kickoff with the scheduling that meant they traveled to the European champions just 45 hours after a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City.
Nuno Espirito Santo responded by making four changes with all three goalscorers from Friday — Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Matt Doherty — starting on the bench.
Liverpool made just one alteration from the side that thrashed Leicester 4-0 in a top-of-the-table clash on Boxing Day to open up a seemingly unassailable lead in the title race.
An extra day's rest for the hosts showed in the early stages as Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mane and Roberto Firmino all came close.
The deadlock was finally broken when Mane swept home his 14th goal of the season.
Referee Anthony Taylor ruled the goal out for handball as Lallana knocked the ball into Mane's path, but the English midfielder had instead used his shoulder and the goal was given after a lengthy VAR review.
If Wolves felt hard done by for the opener, they were rightly infuriated again in first half stoppage time when Neto's equaliser was ruled out.
Jonny was adjudged to be offside by the tiniest of margins to add to a number of Premier League goals over the past two days ruled out for the most marginal of offside calls.
Nuno was booked among the Wolves protestations, but the Portuguese coach's starting lineup meant he had weapons up his sleeve come the second half with the pace of Traore unleashed on the hour mark.
Wolves' top scorer Jimenez followed, but only after Diogo Jota's fierce strike forced Alisson Becker into a smart save.
The visitors had lost just once in their previous 14 league games to move into contention for a top-four finish and they did not go down without a fight in the final stages.
Jimenez had the best chance to claim an equalizer, but was denied by a block from Joe Gomez before Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre and Traore fired off target.
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno missed an attempt to punch Mason Mount's free kick clear, allowing Jorginho to net in the 83rd minute and cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half opener.
Jorginho had been fortunate to still be on the pitch after avoiding a second yellow card for pulling down Matteo Guendouzi.
The winner came after Chelsea launched a counterattack from the edge of its own penalty area, with Tammy Abraham then allowed to race through unchallenged and playing a one-two with Willian before putting the ball through Leno's legs from close range. It leaves Arteta with a point from his first two games since being hired as Unai Emery's full-time successor.
While Arsenal is 12th in the standings, Chelsea are 11 points ahead in the fourth Champions League place after Frank Lampard's side quickly recovered from a home loss to Southampton.

