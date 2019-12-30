You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool lean on VAR to edge out Wolves 1-0

Liverpool lean on VAR to edge out Wolves 1-0

The ball beats Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio, right, for Liverpool’s first goal scored by Senegalese striker Sadio Mane. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c69px

Updated 30 December 2019
AFP
AP

Liverpool lean on VAR to edge out Wolves 1-0

  • Reds regain their 13-point lead at the top of the table with a game in hand over Leicester
Updated 30 December 2019
AFP AP

LIVERPOOL/LONDON: Liverpool continued their relentless march towards a first Premier League title in 30 years, but Jurgen Klopp's men needed the benefit of two VAR reviews to see off Wolves 1-0 at Anfield on Sunday. Sadio Mane scored the only goal three minutes before halftime as the Senegalese's strike was allowed to stand after initially being ruled out for handball against Adam Lallana. Moments later Wolves had an equalizer scored by Pedro Neto disallowed by VAR for the tightest of offside decisions.
An 18th win in 19 Premier League games this season reestablished Liverpool's 13-point lead at the top of the table and they have a game in hand over closest challengers Leicester.
Earlier, Chelsea scored twice in four minutes to come from behind and beat Arsenal 2-1, ruining Mikel Arteta's first home match in charge of the north London club.
Wolves were angered even before kickoff with the scheduling that meant they traveled to the European champions just 45 hours after a thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester City.
Nuno Espirito Santo responded by making four changes with all three goalscorers from Friday — Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Matt Doherty — starting on the bench.
Liverpool made just one alteration from the side that thrashed Leicester 4-0 in a top-of-the-table clash on Boxing Day to open up a seemingly unassailable lead in the title race.
An extra day's rest for the hosts showed in the early stages as Mohamed Salah, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mane and Roberto Firmino all came close.
The deadlock was finally broken when Mane swept home his 14th goal of the season.
Referee Anthony Taylor ruled the goal out for handball as Lallana knocked the ball into Mane's path, but the English midfielder had instead used his shoulder and the goal was given after a lengthy VAR review.
If Wolves felt hard done by for the opener, they were rightly infuriated again in first half stoppage time when Neto's equaliser was ruled out.
Jonny was adjudged to be offside by the tiniest of margins to add to a number of Premier League goals over the past two days ruled out for the most marginal of offside calls.
Nuno was booked among the Wolves protestations, but the Portuguese coach's starting lineup meant he had weapons up his sleeve come the second half with the pace of Traore unleashed on the hour mark.
Wolves' top scorer Jimenez followed, but only after Diogo Jota's fierce strike forced Alisson Becker into a smart save.
The visitors had lost just once in their previous 14 league games to move into contention for a top-four finish and they did not go down without a fight in the final stages.
Jimenez had the best chance to claim an equalizer, but was denied by a block from Joe Gomez before Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Ruben Vinagre and Traore fired off target.
Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno missed an attempt to punch Mason Mount's free kick clear, allowing Jorginho to net in the 83rd minute and cancel out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half opener.
Jorginho had been fortunate to still be on the pitch after avoiding a second yellow card for pulling down Matteo Guendouzi.
The winner came after Chelsea launched a counterattack from the edge of its own penalty area, with Tammy Abraham then allowed to race through unchallenged and playing a one-two with Willian before putting the ball through Leno's legs from close range. It leaves Arteta with a point from his first two games since being hired as Unai Emery's full-time successor.
While Arsenal is 12th in the standings, Chelsea are 11 points ahead in the fourth Champions League place after Frank Lampard's side quickly recovered from a home loss to Southampton.

Topics: Liverpool

Murray out of Australian Open; Grand Slam comeback on hold

Andy Murray
Updated 30 December 2019
AP

Murray out of Australian Open; Grand Slam comeback on hold

Updated 30 December 2019
AP

MELBOURNE: Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month.
Tennis Australia issued a statement Sunday saying Murray had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men’s team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.
“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement.
“Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”
Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.

I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January.

Andy Murray

The 32-year-old Murray returned to the tour in August at Cincinnati, where he lost in the first round, and also played at seven other tournaments — including the Davis Cup in Spain last month — to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.
“After the Australian Open this year, when I wasn’t sure whether I’d be able to play again, I was excited about coming back to Australia and giving my best, and that makes this even more disappointing for me,” Murray said of his latest injury setback.
Murray, a three-time major winner, has reached the Australian Open final five times but never won the title at Melbourne Park.

Latest updates

Operations resume at Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield
Fans get ‘curried’ away over Gigi Hadid’s recipe revelation
Baby Talk: Top tips on feeding your newborn
China convicts researchers in gene-edited baby controversy
Australian missing after he ‘deliberately jumped’ off cruise liner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.