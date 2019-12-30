You are here

  • Home
  • Houthi mine kills 2 in Yemen, including teenager

Houthi mine kills 2 in Yemen, including teenager

The mine killed two and injured another two in Al-Bayda. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gs2mj

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Houthi mine kills 2 in Yemen, including teenager

  • The explosion happened as the civilians were shepherding sheep
  • Two other individuals were injured
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: Two civilians, one of them a child, were killed by a Houthi mine in Al-Bayda province, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The 14-year-old and another man died in the blast as they shepherded sheep – two other civilians were also injured.

Houthi militants also attacked a military parade in Al-Dhale province, killing at least six troops and four children.

A ballistic missile hit a football field as Resistance Forces took part in a parade for new recruits.

Footage of the attack circulated online, shows a hole in a stage at the edge of the field.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthi militia. They drove out the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The UN has described the situation in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

Topics: Yemen Houthi Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Missile attack kills 10 at military parade in Yemen’s south
Special
Middle-East
Yemeni general vows to seize Sanaa from Houthis

France, Egypt urge ‘restraint’ to avoid military escalation in Libya

Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

France, Egypt urge ‘restraint’ to avoid military escalation in Libya

  • Statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness this month to send troops to Libya
  • Macron held talks late Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi
Updated 17 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

PARIS: France and Egypt called Monday for "the greatest restraint" by Libyan as well as international authorities to avoid an escalation of the conflict in Libya, a statement from President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Macron held talks late Sunday with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi, the statement said, when both agreed that warring Libyan powers need to negotiate a political solution under the auspices of the United Nations.

Their statement comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed readiness this month to send troops to Libya if requested by the country's Government of National Accord (GNA).

Topics: Egypt France Libya Emmanuel Macron Abdel Fatteh El-Sisi Middle East

Related

Update
Middle-East
Turkey fast-tracks bill to deploy troops to Libya
Special
Middle-East
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels being sent to join Libya fighting

Latest updates

What’s changed? Arab celebrity transformations of the past decade
France, Egypt urge ‘restraint’ to avoid military escalation in Libya
Shots heard in Berlin near checkpoint Charlie
Russia warns Iran nuclear deal in danger of ‘falling apart’
Turkey fast-tracks bill to deploy troops to Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.