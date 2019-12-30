Houthi mine kills 2 in Yemen, including teenager

DUBAI: Two civilians, one of them a child, were killed by a Houthi mine in Al-Bayda province, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Sunday.

The 14-year-old and another man died in the blast as they shepherded sheep – two other civilians were also injured.

Houthi militants also attacked a military parade in Al-Dhale province, killing at least six troops and four children.

A ballistic missile hit a football field as Resistance Forces took part in a parade for new recruits.

Footage of the attack circulated online, shows a hole in a stage at the edge of the field.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthi militia. They drove out the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

The UN has described the situation in Yemen as the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.