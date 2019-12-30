You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

The Taliban have intensified their attacks in northern Afghanistan in recent days. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m7pmr

Updated 14 sec ago
AP

Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

  • Of the 14 fatalities in the predawn attack in Jawzjan province, 13 were members of a pro-government militia and one was a policeman
  • The US military said that 30 Taliban fighter were killed across the country and several other insurgents detained
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

KABUL: The Taliban targeted a pro-government militia compound in northern Afghanistan before dawn on Monday, killing 14 members of the Afghan security forces, a local official. The Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the attack.
The attack came even as Taliban officials told The Associated Press just hours earlier that a temporary, nationwide cease-fire has been agreed upon among their council leaders. It wasn’t clear when the cease-fire would go into effect.
Of the 14 fatalities in the predawn attack in Jawzjan province, 13 were members of a pro-government militia and one was a policeman, said Abdul Maroof Azer, the governor’s spokesman.
Five other militiamen were wounded and two are missing, according to Azer. He said reinforcements later managed to reach the area and that the compound is now firmly back under government control.
Meanwhile, the US military in its daily report of overnight military operations with Afghan forces said that 30 Taliban fighter were killed across the country and several other insurgents detained.
The Taliban have intensified their attacks in northern Afghanistan in recent days. They targeted a local militiamen compound in northern Takhar province on Sunday, killing at least 17 Afghan militiamen. On Friday, at least 10 Afghan soldiers were killed in an attack on a checkpoint in southern Helmand province.
Last Monday, an American soldier was killed in combat in northern Kunduz province. The Taliban claimed they were behind a fatal roadside bombing that targeted American and Afghan forces there. Also last week, a Taliban attack on a checkpoint killed at least seven Afghan army soldiers in northern Balkh province. Another six Afghan troops were killed in the same province Thursday in an attack on an army base.
The Taliban today control or hold sway over half of the country and, along with IS, stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and US forces and Afghan government officials. Scores of civilians die in the cross-fire. The insurgents are at their strongest point in the 18-year war, America’s longest conflict.
A cease-fire had been demanded by Washington before any peace agreement could be signed. A peace deal would allow the US to bring home its troops from Afghanistan and end its 18-year military engagement there, America’s longest.
The White House said it would have no comment on the cease-fire reports. The Taliban did not specify the duration of the cease-fire, though it was suggested the truce would last for 10 days.
The US wants any peace deal to include a promise from the Taliban that Afghanistan would not be used as a base by terrorist groups. The US currently has an estimated 12,000 troops in Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban council agrees to cease-fire in Afghanistan

US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabab militants

Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabab militants

  • The United States Africa Command said four militants had been killed in the air strikes
  • US carries out regular air strikes in Somalia in support of UN-backed government in Mogadishu
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

NAIROBI: Four Al-Shabab militants were killed on Sunday in three US air strikes in two locations in Somalia, the US military said on Monday.
The air strikes came a day after at least 90 people were killed in a truck bombing at a busy checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu, the deadliest attack in more than two years.
The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement that two militants had been killed by two air strikes in Qunyo Barrow and another two by an air strike at Caliyoow Barrow. It said no civilians were killed.
The United States carries out regular air strikes in Somalia in support of a weak, United Nations-backed government in Mogadishu, which has fought Al-Shabab for years.
“The US and the Federal Government of Somalia will continue to increase pressure on the terrorist organization in order to deny them the ability to plot terrorist attacks,” the AFRICOM statement said.
Plans by the United States to withdraw hundreds of troops from Africa could curtail the fight against Al-Shabab and other militant groups across the continent.

Topics: Mogadishu

Related

World
Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims
photos
World
Scores of Somali students killed in Mogadishu truck bomb attack

Latest updates

Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14
US military says Somalia air strikes killed 4 Al-Shabab militants
Houthi mine kills 2 in Yemen, including teenager
French tourist injured in Seychelles shark attack
Turkey detains dozens of Daesh suspects ahead of New Year

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.