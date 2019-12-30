LuLu holds Saudi Dates Week

You are here

The promotional week was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Muhammed Al Nowiran, CEO of National Centre of Palms and Dates. (Supplied)
RIYADH: LuLu, the region’s top retailer, unveiled its Saudi Dates Week across its stores in the Kingdom, which highlights a wide range of locally grown dates and food products made from the well-known tropical fruit. In a special function, the promotional week was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Muhammed Al Nowiran, CEO of National Centre of Palms and Dates, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, other government officials and LuLu dignitaries at LuLu Hypermarket Atyaf Mall, Riyadh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehim Mohammed shared: “As this country has been producing more than 1.3 Million tons of dates, LuLu has hosted a special display of more than 400 varieties of Saudi Arabia dates produce. We, as a shopping destination, are proud to cater to the shoppers who love the taste and health benefits of this extraordinary fruit. We will continue to support local brands and producers and make our store their platform to promote their products.”

From majdool to sagai, amber, sukary qasim, khalas, and much more, LuLu brings the delightful flavours of dates in various kinds, either dried, sweetened or a different variant. Moreover, a huge range of food products made from the sweet fruit is available on offer, such as dates paste, dates lassi, dates brioche, dates mysore pak, dates pickle, dates walnut bread, and tirsha bitmar.

With 185 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has continuously been exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rate. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organised logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favourite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.

The partnership agreement was signed by RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani and Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, at one of Piaget’s flagship stores in the French capital.
The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced a partnership with the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget for Winter at Tantora, a festival in AlUla.
AlUla is a cultural and historical destination, home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The partnership agreement was signed by RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani and Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, at one of Piaget’s flagship stores in the French capital. The long-term partnership is committed to benefiting the AlUla community and continues to build Piaget’s legacy in Saudi Arabia, a statement said.
One of the partnership initiatives will be a watch and jewelry auction by Piaget with proceeds being used to finance academic scholarships for local students in AlUla.
Al-Madani said: “The agreement with Piaget is the latest example of the excitement and interest shown by world-class luxury brands to partner with what AlUla has to offer. Piaget shares the same values as the RCU and is a wonderful partner for the Winter at Tantora festival that welcomes a highly international and sophisticated audience.
“We look forward to growing our partnership with Piaget in the future to further reinforce our close relationship with the Swiss watch and jewelry maison.”
Nouri added: “We are extremely proud of this partnership that we will build throughout the coming years. Culture and art are at the heart of building bridges between people and countries.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Royal Commission for AlUla and Piaget set to create unique luxury experiences for many years to come.

• A watch and jewelry auction to be held to support academic scholarships for the youth of AlUla.

• Both organizations share the same values and spirit of bringing people, art and culture together.

“The development of AlUla and the Winter at Tantora festival reflects this vision and approach. We share, at Piaget, similar values and a spirit to bring people, art and culture together, while building on our strong heritage and craftsmanship.
“Through our partnership with the RCU, we are continuing Piaget’s history and heritage in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia welcomed Piaget during the 1960s as one of the first watchmaker-jewelers to establish itself with its daring and unconventional creations. The Winter at Tantora festival reflects the ‘Sunny Side of Life,’ the art of extraordinary living and sharing joyful moments that are so dear to Piaget’s philosophy.”
Piaget was one of the first watch and jewelry maisons present in Saudi Arabia. Each luxury watch and jewelry creation is designed and created like a work of art. “AlUla is becoming a place of culture and arts and Piaget will celebrate its commitment to the transmission of a shared heritage,” a statement said.
This milestone is part of RCU’s overall strategic planning to ensure that AlUla attracts more partners, developers and investors to join the commission on its journey of transforming the city into a thriving destination for visitors from around the world.

