LuLu holds Saudi Dates Week

RIYADH: LuLu, the region’s top retailer, unveiled its Saudi Dates Week across its stores in the Kingdom, which highlights a wide range of locally grown dates and food products made from the well-known tropical fruit. In a special function, the promotional week was inaugurated by H.E. Dr. Muhammed Al Nowiran, CEO of National Centre of Palms and Dates, in the presence of Shehim Mohammed, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia, other government officials and LuLu dignitaries at LuLu Hypermarket Atyaf Mall, Riyadh.

Speaking on the occasion, Shehim Mohammed shared: “As this country has been producing more than 1.3 Million tons of dates, LuLu has hosted a special display of more than 400 varieties of Saudi Arabia dates produce. We, as a shopping destination, are proud to cater to the shoppers who love the taste and health benefits of this extraordinary fruit. We will continue to support local brands and producers and make our store their platform to promote their products.”

From majdool to sagai, amber, sukary qasim, khalas, and much more, LuLu brings the delightful flavours of dates in various kinds, either dried, sweetened or a different variant. Moreover, a huge range of food products made from the sweet fruit is available on offer, such as dates paste, dates lassi, dates brioche, dates mysore pak, dates pickle, dates walnut bread, and tirsha bitmar.

With 185 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has continuously been exerting its greatest efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rate. With the excellent combination of high-quality offerings and organised logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favourite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.