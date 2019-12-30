You are here

  • Home
  • Ryan Reynolds opens up about bringing his children to explore the UAE

Ryan Reynolds opens up about bringing his children to explore the UAE

Ryan Reynolds shot his latest film in the UAE capital. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/4vbsy

Updated 8 sec ago
William Mullally

Ryan Reynolds opens up about bringing his children to explore the UAE

  • Ryan Reynolds had the chance to introduce his family to the culture of the Arab world for the first time
  • The actor also used the trip as a learning opportunity for his children
Updated 8 sec ago
William Mullally

DUBAI: When actors come to foreign countries to film blockbuster films, their schedules don’t usually permit them to explore as much as they may like. However, when Ryan Reynolds came to Abu Dhabi to film Netflix’s action flick “6 Underground,” he was not going to let the opportunity to discover the emirate pass him by. As a father to three with his wife, actress Blake Lively, Reynolds had the chance to introduce his young family to the rich culture of the Arab world for the first time. 

 “My experience was incredible. You would think that once they grow up, my kids would want to see the world and go to these places, but certainly before adulthood. That was a shot that I was excited about,” Reynolds tells Arab News. “Bringing them to Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates and having them run around and immerse themselves in that culture.”

 Reynolds also used the trip as a teaching opportunity for his children, eager to let them explore and learn from their own curiosity.

 “I wanted to foster as many questions as they might have about why people maybe dress differently, or look differently or eat differently. It was a really nice experience not just for us but for the kids,” shared the actor.

 While Reynolds and his family were sure to visit the UAE’s most famous destinations, the Canadian star was more eager to scratch beneath the surface of the country as much as he could.

 “We did some of the tourist stuff, like go to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and those sorts of things, and then we would go get lost,” he reveals. “We had a tour guide who would take us to local neighborhoods and go eat in restaurants that aren’t necessarily the ones that are advertised to the tourists, which I think is much better— you get to experience the real city a little bit. We went to the desert—my kids had never seen the desert before, which was wild,” the actor added. 




Ryan Reynolds shot his latest film in the UAE capital. Supplied

Reynolds’ co-star Corey Hawkins, of “2020’s Into the Heights,” was equally in awe of the hospitality that he received from the people of the UAE.

 “[What I loved was] just the people and being able to experience something different. We got to go to the Grand Mosque, which was incredible. It was an incredibly eye-opening experience. [The UAE] welcomed us to come with this globe-trotting epic adventure into the country and really have fun and shoot whatever we wanted to shoot. It was great!” Hawkins stated.

 Speaking to Arab News from the set of the film, director Michael Bay reveals that he was inspired by the opportunities that shooting in Abu Dhabi offered him, using the city to stand in for not only Abu Dhabi itself, but also Hong Kong, parts of Africa and another fictional nation. 

 “This place has great locations. It’s a new city. I’ve shot so many different places, and it’s exciting to go to a place that’s new. I’m tired of shooting in California,” Bay tells Arab News. “I’ve shot so many places I’ve run out of locations. You always like to go to a new place where you get inspired.”

Topics: Ryan Reynolds UAE

Fans get ‘curried’ away over Gigi Hadid’s recipe revelation

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been on-and-off since 2015. File/AFP
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Fans get ‘curried’ away over Gigi Hadid’s recipe revelation

  • Gigi Hadid shared pictures of herself cooking a curry dish inspired by Zayn Malik's mother
  • The post effectively sent fans of the former couple into overdrive
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: This week, part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid posted an Instagram Story of herself cooking a curry-inspired dish plucked from a recipe belonging to Pakistani-British singer Zayn Malik’s mother, Trisha, and sent the internet into overdrive in the process.

The 24-year-old, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with the former One Direction popstar since 2015, uploaded a snap of a selection of colorful spices, which she revealed were from Trisha Malik’s curry pasta salad recipe, before tagging her in the post.

“Sunday in the kitchen: About to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites! @mammamalik’s chicken curry pasta salad,” she captioned the photo, alongside a drooling emoji. “Hopefully she’ll share the recipe with the world one day,” she added in brackets.

The part-Palestinian model made a curry dish inspired by Zayn Malik's mother. Instagram/@gigihadid

The singer’s mother took to her own Instagram Stories to repost Hadid’s picture and also uploaded an old video that showed the California-bred model revealing that her favorite restaurant to eat at was her “boyfriend’s mom’s kitchen,” further sending fans into a frenzy.

Following the exchange, fans of the former couple took to Twitter to speculate whether the duo, who were affectionately called “Zigi,” had rekindled their romance.

“Zayn and Gigi are back together??!” one user demanded to know. 

Another added: “A friendship can remain even if the relationship ends. Maybe Zayn and Gigi have been together again for a long time, but just now they are showing (sic).”

The couple first parted ways in March 2018 after more than two years together, they revealed in separate statements at the time. “Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,” the former One Direction singer wrote on Twitter at the time.

Hadid echoed his sentiment, writing on her Twitter page: “Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years.” The model continued: “I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared.”

They rekindled their romance a few months later, before calling it quits again in January 2019.

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik

Latest updates

Ryan Reynolds opens up about bringing his children to explore the UAE
Saudi Minister of Culture announces the launch of the first cultural scholarship program in the Kingdom
Philippines’ Duterte tells troubled media conglomerate owners to sell out
LuLu holds Saudi Dates Week
Taliban attack Afghan forces in country’s north, killing 14

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.