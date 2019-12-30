You are here

  • Home
  • SR69bn in mortgage loans offered over 11 months in Saudi Arabia

SR69bn in mortgage loans offered over 11 months in Saudi Arabia

A view of the city of Riyadh. The monthly bulletin of SAMA on Monday showed that 155,893 mortgage loans were offered in 2019 up to November. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5n3s8

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

SR69bn in mortgage loans offered over 11 months in Saudi Arabia

  • Financing grew by 154% in November year-on-year, reaching SR9bn, says SAMA
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The monthly bulletin of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) on Monday showed that 155,893 mortgage loans worth a total of SR69 billion ($18.395 billion) were offered by all financing institutions in 2019 up to November.

Housing loans registered a 254 percent increase in terms of their number and a 167 percent increase in terms of volume compared to the same period last year.

Newly signed mortgage loans registered a rise of 13,000 to 20,525 in November compared to the same period last year.

Financing grew by 154 percent in November year-on-year, reaching SR9 billion, a 205 percent increase.

According to the bulletin, 94 percent of new individual mortgage loans in November were concluded through commercial banks, with 6 percent through financing companies.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Housing loans registered a 254 percent increase in terms of their number and a 167 percent increase in terms of volume compared to the same period last year.

• The 19,015 housing product loans subsidized by government programs concluded in November constituted 93 percent of the total number of contracts with a value of SR8.3 billion.

The 19,015 housing product loans subsidized by government programs concluded in November constituted 93 percent of the total number of contracts with a value of SR8.3 billion.

Residential villas acquired the largest portion of funding with SR7.192 billion, or about 80 percent of the total funding provided by banks and financing companies.

Residential apartments came in second with SR1.3 billion (more than 14 percent), while residential lands came in third with SR546 million (6 percent).

The total number of mortgage loans offered was 50,496 with a total value of SR29.5 billion by the end of 2018, 30,833 amounting to SR21.025 billion by the end of 2017, and 22,259 amounting to SR17.096 by the end of 2016.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) saudi mortgage Saudi finance

Related

Saudi Arabia
13,600 mortgage e-authentications completed, Saudi ministry reports
Saudi Arabia
Mortgage finance system has helped home ownership in Saudi Arabia

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data

Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data

  • Traders keep a close watch on the Middle East following US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
Updated 7 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose to three-month highs on Monday, underpinned by optimism over an expected China-US trade deal and upbeat industrial data, while traders kept a close watch on the Middle East following US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.56 a barrel. The international benchmark has risen around 27 percent in 2019.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $61.82 a barrel. The US benchmark is up about 36  percent this year.

“Oil prices continue to remain supported near frothy levels as tensions in the Middle East could see key disruptions in the region, shrinking US stockpiles alleviate oversupply concerns and the US and Chinese look to wrap up the phase-one trade deal,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The Middle East is on edge after the US carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, while protesters in Iraq on Saturday briefly forced the closure of its southern Nassiriya oilfield.

Also, Libyan state oil firm NOC said it is considering the closure of its western Zawiya port and evacuating staff from the refinery due to clashes nearby.

Oil prices were also supported by declining US crude stocks, which fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.7-million-barrel drop.

In China, factory activity likely expanded again in December on stronger external demand and an infrastructure push at home although the pace of growth is set to ease.

Some analysts cited abundant global crude stocks as a major obstacle in 2020 to efforts to rein in output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies such as Russia.

“Even as OPEC and its non-OPEC partners endeavor to make additional supply cuts in Q1 2020, we are not convinced this will be sufficient to avert large global inventory,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas.

“We remain of the opinion that oil fundamentals continue to present downside risk.”

Topics: Oil West Texas Intermediate

Related

Business & Economy
Oil prices hold near three-month highs
Middle-East
Operations resume at Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield

Latest updates

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data
Al-Shabab militants claim huge Mogadishu bomb attack
Cyprus court: British teen guilty of fabricating rape claims
SR69bn in mortgage loans offered over 11 months in Saudi Arabia
China’s vice premier to sign ‘Phase 1’ deal in US this week, says report

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.