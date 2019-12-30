You are here

Oil hits three-month high on upbeat data

A worker gestures toward pipelines at the port and Zawiya Oil Refinery in Libya. The country’s state oil firm NOC is looking forward to close its western Zawiya port. (Reuters/File)
Reuters

  • Traders keep a close watch on the Middle East following US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria
LONDON: Oil prices rose to three-month highs on Monday, underpinned by optimism over an expected China-US trade deal and upbeat industrial data, while traders kept a close watch on the Middle East following US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $68.56 a barrel. The international benchmark has risen around 27 percent in 2019.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 10 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $61.82 a barrel. The US benchmark is up about 36  percent this year.

“Oil prices continue to remain supported near frothy levels as tensions in the Middle East could see key disruptions in the region, shrinking US stockpiles alleviate oversupply concerns and the US and Chinese look to wrap up the phase-one trade deal,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

The Middle East is on edge after the US carried out airstrikes on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group, while protesters in Iraq on Saturday briefly forced the closure of its southern Nassiriya oilfield.

Also, Libyan state oil firm NOC said it is considering the closure of its western Zawiya port and evacuating staff from the refinery due to clashes nearby.

Oil prices were also supported by declining US crude stocks, which fell by 5.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 20, far exceeding a Reuters poll forecast for a 1.7-million-barrel drop.

In China, factory activity likely expanded again in December on stronger external demand and an infrastructure push at home although the pace of growth is set to ease.

Some analysts cited abundant global crude stocks as a major obstacle in 2020 to efforts to rein in output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies such as Russia.

“Even as OPEC and its non-OPEC partners endeavor to make additional supply cuts in Q1 2020, we are not convinced this will be sufficient to avert large global inventory,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas.

“We remain of the opinion that oil fundamentals continue to present downside risk.”

Topics: Oil West Texas Intermediate

China’s vice premier to sign ‘Phase 1’ deal in US this week, says report

  • Hopes for a US-China trade agreement helped keep world stocks positive on Monday
WASHINGTON: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit Washington this week to sign a “Phase 1” trade deal with the US, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

“Washington has sent an invitation and Beijing has accepted it,” the SCMP quoted a source as saying.

Representatives for the Office of the US Trade Representative and the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the report, which said the Chinese delegation was likely to stay in the US until the middle of next week.

Neither side has released many specific details of the agreement, and no text has been released.

Hopes for a US-China trade agreement helped keep world stocks positive on Monday.

US President Donald Trump first announced plans for the initial trade pact in October, and US and Chinese negotiators have spent weeks finalizing the so-called Phase 1 deal, which comes in lieu of the massive trade agreement that the world’s two largest economies had sought.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said this month that representatives from both countries would sign the pact during the first week of January.

Last week, Trump told reporters at his resort in Florida that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would eventually have a signing ceremony for the agreement. Trump gave no further details, but said the deal was done and being translated.

Days earlier, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the deal was completely finished but was undergoing a technical review.

On Sunday, China’s Commerce Ministry said it “proactively dealt with” trade frictions with Washington.

The ministry has implemented the decisions of the central government and “resolutely safeguarded the interests of the country and the people,” it said in a statement on its website.

Topics: China Vice Premier Liu He US-China trade

