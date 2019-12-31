Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020

DUBAI: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s capital city, Manama, has been declared as the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020.

The announcement was made during the 22nd session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, which was held in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa.

It’s the second time Manama has been selected as the Capital of Arab Tourism. The city also held the title in 2013.

Indeed, there are plenty of reasons to visit Bahrain. In addition to boasting three World Heritage Sites — including the Dilmun burial mounds, which were granted world heritage site status earlier this year— the Kingdom is home to a number of cultural and entertainment attractions that are sure to entice tourists.

In addition to being a great place to visit, the relatively small Kingdom also proves to be an ideal location for those looking to re-settle abroad for work. Last year, a report from financial services company HSBC ranked Bahrain as second-best country for working abroad.