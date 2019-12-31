You are here

Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020

Manama, the capital city of Bahrain, was named the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020. Shutterstock
DUBAI: The Kingdom of Bahrain’s capital city, Manama, has been declared as the Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020.

The announcement was made during the 22nd session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, which was held in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa.

It’s the second time Manama has been selected as the Capital of Arab Tourism. The city also held the title in 2013.

Indeed, there are plenty of reasons to visit Bahrain. In addition to boasting three World Heritage Sites —  including the Dilmun burial mounds, which were granted world heritage site status earlier this year— the Kingdom is home to a number of cultural and entertainment attractions that are sure to entice tourists.

In addition to being a great place to visit, the relatively small Kingdom also proves to be an ideal location for those looking to re-settle abroad for work. Last year, a report from financial services company HSBC ranked Bahrain as second-best country for working abroad.

UAE named most award-winning country in the world in travel report

According to a new report, the UAE is the world's best travel destination. Shutterstock
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

UAE named most award-winning country in the world in travel report

  • According to a report by a travel agency, the UAE has been ranked as the world’s best travel destination
  • The agency looked at more than 3,000 destination awards by countries from around the world from 2015-2019
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

DUBAI: If you’re unsure of where to travel in 2020, let the online travel agency Love Holidays help guide your decision. According to a report by the agency, the UAE has been ranked as the world’s best travel destination for jetsetters to visit.

What catapulted it to the top spot? Things like travel, hospitality, destination, business and entertainment. Coming in second was the United States, followed by South Africa, Maldives, Mexico and Portugal. The news coincides with a new report from the Global Passport Index that determined that the Emirati passport is the world’s strongest passport of the decade.

To determine the rankings, the agency looked at more than 3,000 destination awards won by countries from around the world from 2015-2019. The UAE came out on top, winning 282 travel-related awards overall — second place, the United States, won 188.

The UAE’s newest accolade hardly comes as a surprise. After all, it boasts the world’s tallest building, biggest shopping mall and largest man-made islands. The Middle Eastern nation also has a diverse art scene, which includes the Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Sprawling, palm-tree lined beaches, a diverse lineup of eateries, idyllic resorts and general extravagances are no doubt attractive to travelers, too. 

Here’s the full list of the most award-winning countries around the world:

1. United Arab Emirates

2. United States

3. South Africa

4. Maldives

5. Mexico

6. Portugal

7. Jamaica

8. Thailand

9. China

10. Australia

Topics: UAE

