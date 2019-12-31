You are here

Fugitive auto boss Carlos Ghosn ‘entered Lebanon legally’

Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn. (AFP)
Updated 31 December 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Security sources say former Nissan chief ‘will not face prosecution’ after daring escape from house arrest in Japan
BEIRUT: Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive Nissan-Renault boss who fled Japan claiming he feared for his life, had “entered Lebanon legally and is not wanted by the Lebanese judiciary,” a security source told Arab News.
Ghosn reportedly fled house arrest in Japan in a musical instrument case as part of an audacious escape organized by his wife, Carole. He then flew to Lebanon via Istanbul on a private jet, arriving late on Sunday.
The 65-year-old confirmed his presence in Beirut in a statement on Tuesday: “I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed. I have not fled justice. I have escaped injustice and political persecution. I can now finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week.”
Lebanon’s General Security Directorate said in a statement that “the mentioned citizen entered Lebanon legally, and no measures require action or legal prosecution against him.”
Salim Jreissati, justice minister in the caretaker government, said that Ghosn “entered legally via Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport using his French passport and Lebanese ID.”
News of Ghosn’s flight from Japan, where he was under strict house arrest awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, surprised the world. He had surrendered his passports to his Japanese lawyers, who expressed shock at his escape and confirmed they are no longer able to contact him.
After landing in Beirut, Ghosn, who is of Lebanese origin, did not return to his house in the capital, which is under security measures. Instead he visited a home belonging to his wife Carole’s parents.

His wife left Japan last April and said then that she felt in danger after testifying as a witness before the Japanese judiciary. Her Lebanese passport was confiscated, but she left with an American document.
Ghosn’s escape is thought to have been carried out by former special services officers who entered his home in Japan under the guise of a band for Christmas celebrations. When they left, Ghosn hid in a music instrument transport box, and flew out of Japan from a local airport.
The former auto boss was arrested at a Tokyo airport in November 2018 in relation to charges of financial misconduct and illegal personal gains.
Nissan later sacked Ghosn after saying that that it had found “various acts of misconduct, including personal use of company assets.”
Ghosn, who holds Brazilian and French nationalities, was nicknamed “Mr. Fix It” after overseeing Nissan’s financial turnaround. The US business magazine Fortune named him “Asia Businessman of the Year,” and said he was one of the top 10 businessmen outside the US in 2003.
News of Ghosn’s arrival in Lebanon drew widespread comment on social media platforms.
“All Lebanon needed was the arrival of a fugitive,” one activist tweeted.
Another, referring to the country’s liquidity crisis, asked sarcastically: “Could Ghosn’s punishment be his return to Lebanon and living on his weekly dollar withdrawals?”
Another activist said: “Welcome to Lebanon. They are all corrupt, not only you. Are you ambitious to become president maybe?”
Meanwhile, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, France’s junior economy minister, said: “No one is above the law, but Ghosn would be able to get French consular support as a French citizen.”

US-China ‘Phase One’ trade deal to be signed Jan. 15

AFP

US-China ‘Phase One’ trade deal to be signed Jan. 15

  • Word of the agreement, and de-escalation of the conflict over tariffs, has driven a Wall Street rally this month
WASHINGTON: A partial new US-China trade agreement will be signed in the middle of next month, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, announcing that he will also then travel to China for continued talks.

“I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on Jan. 15,” Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.

“The ceremony will take place at the White House. High-level representatives of China will be present.”

Trump said that he would then travel to Beijing to continue negotiations “at a later date.”

Word of the deal, and the de-escalation of the trade conflict, has driven a Wall Street rally this month but US stocks were little changed at the open early Tuesday.

The two sides earlier this month announced a “Phase One” deal in their nearly two-year trade confrontation, with Washington canceling and reducing some tariffs in exchange for Chinese pledges to increase purchases of US exports and adopt trade reforms.

The text of the agreement has not yet been made public pending legal and translation reviews, US officials say, and details remain scant.

US and Chinese officials have said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution.

Other apparent US-China agreements have evaporated before, but US officials have said this time both sides are really on the same page.

The two economic powers have been locked in a bruising trade war since the first half of 2018 that has shaken the global economy.

In 2017, before the US-China trade war was unleashed, the US exported some $130 billion in goods to the Asian giant.

Under the new deal, China has committed to a minimum of $200 billion in increased purchases over the next two years from US manufacturers, farmers, energy producers and service providers, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

US officials announced the truce with much fanfare, but economists and trade experts call it largely a victory for Beijing.

Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, said agreeing to remove tariffs amounted to “giving away much of our leverage, while kicking the can down the road on the most meaningful trade issues with China.” The truce also offers Chinese President Xi Jinping breathing space as he faces a slowing economy and political trouble in Hong Kong.

Washington’s decision to back the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement and to criticize China’s mass detention of mostly Muslim minorities had previously cast a shadow over the trade negotiations.

