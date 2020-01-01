You are here

Grown from necessity: Vertical farming takes off in aging Japan

A sorting and packing line at a facility in Kyoto that grows lettuce using vertical farming techniques: 30,000 heads of lettuce grow here daily, under artificial light and with barely any human intervention. This “vegetable factory,” using the latest vertical farming techniques, is part of a trend born out of necessity in Japan. (AFP)
KYOTO: The nondescript building on an industrial site near Kyoto gives little hint to the productivity inside: 30,000 heads of lettuce grow here daily, under artificial light and with barely any human intervention.

This “vegetable factory,” using the latest vertical farming techniques, is part of a trend born out of necessity in Japan, where traditional farming faces a double threat from the aging population and migration toward the cities.

With the average age of a farmer in Japan at 67 and few candidates to replace those dying out, the country has been forced to become a pioneer in so-called vertical farming.

Globally renowned firms such as Panasonic, Toshiba and Fujitsu have tried their hand — converting old semi-conductor production lines with varying levels of success.

One of the few companies to turn a quick profit, Spread produces 11 million heads of lettuce annually from its latest factory in Kyoto, a vast sterile area where the vegetables are stacked on shelves several meters high.

Machines shift the lettuces around the factory to areas where the light, temperature and humidity are ideal for that stage of growth. The process works without soil or pesticide, and only a dozen or so humans are employed to collect the lettuce at the end.

Other countries have employed vertical farming techniques — notably in Denmark and the US — but Japan’s population crisis means the farmers are dying out, with question marks over how the world’s third-biggest economy will feed itself.

“Given the lack of manpower and decline in agricultural production, I felt a new system was needed,” said Shinji Inada, Spread’s boss.

Spread has taken some time to make the process nearly fully automated: an older factory in Kyoto still employs several dozen humans to move the lettuce — a “difficult task,” admits one staff member.

But the advantages are clear: “We can produce in large quantities and at a stable rate all year round, without being affected by temperature changes,” said Inada.

“The other benefit is that we have few losses because our products are preserved for longer,” added the vegetable tycoon.

Inada said that the firm initially experienced some difficulty in selling the lettuce, but they have now grown a good brand by producing consistent quality at a consistent price — in a country where prices vary considerably depending on the season.

Spread’s lettuce are found on supermarket shelves in Kyoto and the capital Tokyo and Inada has grand expansion visions to move production closer to where the vegetables are consumed.

The firm is building a factory in Narita near Tokyo and is eyeing further afield to countries where the climate is not suited for such agriculture. “We can easily export our production system to very warm or very cold climates to grow lettuce,” said Inada.

But is this system environmentally friendly? Inada said that he hesitated before launching the concept over this very question but finally reasoned the pros outweighed the cons. “It’s true that we use more energy compared to production using the sun, but on the other hand our productivity is higher over a similar surface area,” he said.

The system allows the firm to produce eight crops of lettuce per year, irrespective of the season. Spread also uses significantly less water than traditional agricultural methods. “I believe we are contributing to a sustainable agriculture for our society,” Inada said.

Japan already has about 200 lettuce factories using artificial light but the majority of these are small-scale. However, according to specialist consultancy group Innoplex, such factories will double in number by 2025.

And other companies are jumping on the smart-agriculture bandwagon, with Mitsubishi Gas Chemical building a factory in northeastern Fukushima that will produce 32,000 heads of lettuce daily.

Nor is its just lettuce: Tomatoes and strawberries grown by computer under artificial light are on their way to a table near you.

Topics: Japan Kyoto farming Agriculture

BEIJING: Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said on Tuesday that “survival” was its top priority after announcing 2019 sales were expected to fall short of projections as a result of US sanctions.

Huawei, a global leader in telecom networking equipment, has been effectively banned by the US from working with American firms on the grounds that it poses a national security threat — an accusation the company has consistently denied.

Chairman Eric Xu said Huawei’s sales revenue for 2019 was likely to reach 850 billion yuan ($121 billion) — up roughly 18 percent from the previous year. Though he said “business remains solid,” the figure was lower than a previous forecast of $125 billion.

In a New Year’s message to employees, Xu said the US government was in the midst of a “strategic and long-term” campaign against the company that would create a “challenging environment for Huawei to survive and thrive.” Xu, the current chairman under the company’s rotating leadership scheme, said: “Survival will be our first priority” in 2020. 

He said Huawei would need to “go all out” to build up its mobile services ecosystem — its answer to Google apps and services — to “ensure that we can keep selling our smartphones in overseas markets.”

A bright spot was its smartphone business, posting “robust growth” with 240 million units shipped in 2019.

Huawei has faced obstacles and suspicion from the US and other countries wary of its close relationship with the Chinese government.

US intelligence chiefs state flatly that the firm cannot be trusted and its equipment is a threat to national security — an accusation the company has dismissed.

But in a boost to the company, India’s telecom minister said late on Monday that Huawei will be allowed to take part in trials for the rollout of 5G services in the huge Indian market next month.

Founded in 1987 by former People’s Liberation Army engineer Ren Zhengfei, Huawei was dragged into the spotlight a year ago when Ren’s daughter, senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, was arrested in Canada at the request of the US.

Washington wants to put her on trial for allegedly lying to banks about violating Iran sanctions.

Topics: Huawei

