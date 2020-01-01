You are here

  • Home
  • Yemen troops kill Houthi commander

Yemen troops kill Houthi commander

The Houthis uprising began in 2014. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vmrgq

Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

Yemen troops kill Houthi commander

  • Houthi commander and several other militants were killed
  • The war in Yemen is now in its sixth year
Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemeni troops killed a Houthi commander and other militants in northern Dali province, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The Yemeni forces launched attacks targeting Houthi positions, resulting in multiple casualties.

The war in Yemen began after Houthis seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 from the internationally recognized government and launched an offensive across the country.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in 2015 after the militants invaded the city of Aden.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Middle-East
Yemen officials: Houthi militia ban on banknotes stops gov’t salaries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy honors Yemeni artists

Ghosn to be summoned by Lebanese judiciary: official

Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Ghosn to be summoned by Lebanese judiciary: official

  • The Lebanese authorities have already stressed that Ghosn had entered the country legally and that Beirut had no extradition agreement with Japan
  • Ghosn, once Japan’s best paid corporate executive, was arrested in November 2018
Updated 20 min 12 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and fled to Beirut, is due to be summoned by Lebanon’s public prosecutor next week, an official said Friday.
The Lebanese authorities have already stressed that Ghosn — who holds the French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationalities — had entered the country legally and that Beirut had no extradition agreement with Japan.
An official speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity said a summons was expected to be handed to Ghosn next week, as a result of Interpol issuing a “red notice” against him.
“The Lebanese judiciary is obliged to hear him. But it can still decide whether to arrest him or let him remain free,” the official said, adding that Ghosn could be heard on January 7 or 8.
Ghosn, once Japan’s best paid corporate executive, was arrested in November 2018 and has been under house arrest since April, facing multiple charges of financial misconduct.
Claiming the Japanese judiciary was “rigged” and that he would not receive a fair trial, Ghosn skipped bail on December 30 and flew to Beirut on a private jet.
The exact circumstances of his escape remain unclear.
The 65-year-old is due to talk to the press in Beirut next week.
“I have not fled justice — I have escaped injustice and political persecution,” said Ghosn in a December 31 statement.
An Interpol ‘red notice’ is a request to law enforcement across the world to provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender or similar legal action. It is not an arrest warrant.
Japan is probing how Ghosn was able to slip out and Turkey has also detained seven individuals over Ghosn’s transit through Istanbul, where he changed private jets on his way to Lebanon.
Ghosn, who was born in Brazil, is well connected in Lebanon, where he owns stakes in several major business ventures and firms.

Topics: Lebanon Nissan Carlos Ghosn Japan

Related

Special
Middle-East
Ghosn plays cat-and-mouse game in Lebanese capital
Middle-East
Turkish operator says Carlos Ghosn used its jets illegally in escape from Japan

Latest updates

Ghosn to be summoned by Lebanese judiciary: official
Ghosn plays cat-and-mouse game in Lebanese capital
Iran promises to avenge US killing of top Iranian commander Soleimani
Oil surges on US air strike killing Iranian general as global markets shudder
Iran names Esmail Qaani new Quds chief after Soleimani killing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.