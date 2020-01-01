More than 22 airstrikes hit Syria's Idlib Wednesday

Mixed reaction on social media in Lebanon to Carlos Ghosn’s arrival

DUBAI: The news of Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan and arrival in Beirut received different reactions from the Lebanese community on Twitter. While details are still emerging about the Hollywood-esque nature of his departure for Japan, commentators on the social media platform were divided. Comments included statements such as “Ghosn recruited thousands of people to shield him and to facilitate his movement worldwide, he defected to Lebanon.” Another comment said, "Ghosn is a shame for all the Lebanese people."

Ghosn is a shame for all Lebanese people. — Alfredo Velázquez (@alfredovela08) December 31, 2019

One twitter user also said Former Nissan boss just arrived on a private jet from Turkey using his French passport. “Lebanon is basically just open to anyone who wants to flee justice anywhere and has connections.” On the contrary, some people welcomed Ghosn in Lebanon and commended his move to the country saying, “proud of you, welcome back” and “welcome back Mr Ghosn.” Meanwhile, his escape also prompted a deluge of memes on social media poking fun at the global news story.

If someone's escaped, in your neighborhood, who you gonna call ? Ghosnbusters !#Ghosn pic.twitter.com/rPsNLwXF9l — jorb34 (@jorb34) December 31, 2019