Arab coalition: Saudi prisoners arrive in Riyadh after being released from Yemen

RIYADH: Six Saudi prisoners arrived at the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh from Yemen on Wednesday, the Arab coalition said.

The prisoners had been held by the Houthi militia in Yemen and arrived at the air base at 3.45 p.m. They were received by Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki and their families.

Al-Maliki thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its efforts in helping to release the prisoners as part of the Stockholm Agreement.