Arab coalition: Saudi prisoners arrive in Riyadh after being released from Yemen

JEDDAH: The Saudi Aviation Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi BAE Systems for development and training.
This MoU aims at joint cooperation to enhance local aircraft maintenance, which is witnessing a steady growth in Saudi Arabia.
Under this MoU, the two parties will work on new programs to train Saudi youth in fields compatible with the capabilities of the company, in addition to analyzing information and current and future requirements in the maintenance and operation of aircraft.
Prince Fahd bin Mishaal, president of the Saudi Aviation Association and the vice-chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, said that he was optimistic about the move, saying that the association seeks to upgrade its services and keep pace with developments in Saudi Arabia.
“The Saudis working in the field of civil aviation have proven their professionalism and competence on the local and international levels,” he said. “Therefore, by signing this MoU, the association will lead these capabilities to the ranks of developed countries.”