Arab coalition: Saudi prisoners arrive in Riyadh after being released from Yemen

Saudi army officers at King Salman airbase in Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Updated 01 January 2020
Arab News

  • The prisoners were received by Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki and their families
  • They had been held in Yemen
RIYADH: Six Saudi prisoners arrived at the King Salman Air Base in Riyadh from Yemen on Wednesday, the Arab coalition said. 

The prisoners had been held by the Houthi militia in Yemen and arrived at the air base at 3.45 p.m. They were received by Arab coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki and their families. 

Al-Maliki thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for its efforts in helping to release the prisoners as part of the Stockholm Agreement. 

 

Saudi Aviation, BAE Systems sign MoU to enhance aircraft maintenance

  • MoU aims at joint cooperation to enhance local aircraft maintenance
  • The two parties will work on new programs to train Saudi youth
JEDDAH: The Saudi Aviation Association has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi BAE Systems for development and training.
This MoU aims at joint cooperation to enhance local aircraft maintenance, which is witnessing a steady growth in Saudi Arabia.
Under this MoU, the two parties will work on new programs to train Saudi youth in fields compatible with the capabilities of the company, in addition to analyzing information and current and future requirements in the maintenance and operation of aircraft.
Prince Fahd bin Mishaal, president of the Saudi Aviation Association and the vice-chairman of the Saudi Aviation Club, said that he was optimistic about the move, saying that the association seeks to upgrade its services and keep pace with developments in Saudi Arabia.
“The Saudis working in the field of civil aviation have proven their professionalism and competence on the local and international levels,” he said. “Therefore, by signing this MoU, the association will lead these capabilities to the ranks of developed countries.”

