Saudi aid agency KSRelief launches International Journal of Humanitarian Studies website

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi aid agency KSRelief launches International Journal of Humanitarian Studies website

  • It is intended to serve as a publication hub for research, reports and other information about humanitarian work
  • The journal would be published twice a year
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah recently launched the new website for the International Journal of Humanitarian Studies.
The journal — found at https://journal.ksrelief.org — is intended to serve as a publication hub for research, reports and other information about international humanitarian work.
Al-Rabeeah said that “KSRelief has made great strides in several areas in the humanitarian arena, gathering information and communicating with other concerned international humanitarian actors.”
“Today,” he added, “we move toward other humanitarian horizons.”
He said that under the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership, KSRelief aims to be a leader in international humanitarian work. One of the goals of the journal is to increase public awareness about humanitarian work by incorporating innovations in digital media and other communications technologies.
“This journal marks a beginning in KSRelief’s partnerships with universities and academic centers, and gives humanitarian researchers the opportunity to enrich humanitarian outcomes by sharing field studies and other academic research which can contribute to increasing the impact of global aid.”
Al-Rabeeah expressed his appreciation for its partnership in the journal project with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies.
KSRelief’s Assistant Supervisor General of Planning and Development Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi said that the journal would be published twice a year and be concerned with academic research, field studies and reports on best practices in humanitarian aid and relief. The journal’s target audience includes academic researchers, humanitarian staff and volunteers working in the field, as well as others interested in global aid work.
Al-Ghamdi said that the journal seeks to share knowledge about the humanitarian sector with officials, practitioners and academic researchers, including information and discussion about policymaking, innovations and changes in the global humanitarian landscape. The publication will also highlight contemporary challenges and best practices.
The aim is to encourage multiple approaches and disciplines in support of relief and humanitarian work, and to be a channel for publishing scientific studies and articles. The publication will also be a conduit for communication between regional and international humanitarian centers.
Al-Ghamdi said that the journal would highlight the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts while enriching scientific knowledge in the field.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

King Salman receives top honor for humanitarian efforts

Updated 37 sec ago

King Salman receives top honor for humanitarian efforts

Updated 37 sec ago
RIYADH: King Salman has been honored by the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO) for his humanitarian efforts, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
He was awarded the Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Medal, which is the highest honor from ARCO and is granted to kings and heads of states in recognition of their work, especially in the Arab world.
The award came during the king’s reception on Wednesday of the secretary-general of ARCO, Dr. Saleh bin Hamad Al-Tuwaijri, and was in recognition of the monarch’s efforts to reduce human suffering and an acknowledgment of Saudi Arabia’s pioneering role in the humanitarian field.
The king expressed his thanks to everyone from the ARCO delegation, welcoming the organization’s humanitarian work, and wished it success.
Al-Tuwaijri thanked the Kingdom for providing humanitarian, relief and development assistance to those affected by disasters and crises, and for the king’s diplomatic efforts at regional and international levels.
He added that the Kingdom topped the list of donor countries and that it allocated a greater percentage of aid from its national income than other donor countries. Saudi aid exceeded $40 billion during the last 15 years and it had been distributed among 124 countries across all continents, he said in his speech.
The reception was attended by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, State Minister Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, and Minister of Health and chairman of the board of directors at the Saudi Red Crescent Authority Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

