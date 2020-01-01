You are here

Airbus ousts Boeing from top spot with 863 plane deliveries

An Airbus takes off at company headquarters near Toulouse in France. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Airbus ousts Boeing from top spot with 863 plane deliveries

  • Boeing delivered 345 mainly long-haul jets between January and November, less than half the number of 704 achieved in the same period of 2018
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: Airbus has become the world’s largest planemaker for the first time since 2011 after delivering a forecast-beating 863 aircraft in 2019, seizing the crown from embattled US rival Boeing, airport and tracking sources said on Wednesday.

A reversal in the pecking order between the two giants had been expected as a crisis over Boeing’s grounded 737 MAX drags into 2020. But the record European data further underscores the distance Boeing must travel to recoup its market position.

Airbus, which had been forced by its own industrial problems to cut its 2019 delivery goal by 2-3 percent in October, deployed extra resources until hours before midnight to reach 863 aircraft for the year, compared with its revised target of 860 jets.

Deliveries rose 7.9 percent from 800 aircraft in 2018.

Airbus declined to comment on the figures, which must be audited before finalised and published.

Planemakers receive most of their revenues when aircraft are delivered — minus accumulated progress payments — so the end-year delivery performance is closely monitored by investors.

Airbus’s tally, which included about 640 single-aisle aircraft, broke industry records after it diverted thousands of workers and canceled holidays to complete a buffer stock of semi-finished aircraft waiting to have their cabins adjusted.

Airbus has been hit by delays in fitting the complex new layouts on A321neo jets assembled in Hamburg, Germany, resulting in dozens of these and other models being stored in hangars to await last-minute configurations and the arrival of more labor.

Such out-of-sequence work drives up costs and could have a modest impact on Airbus profit margins, but the impact will be largely blunted by the high volume of planes and already solid profitability for such single-aisle aircraft, analysts say.

Still, the problems in fitting complex cabins have curtailed Airbus’s ability to take advantage of the market turmoil surrounding Boeing’s 737 MAX — grounded since March following two fatal accidents.

Boeing delivered 345 mainly long-haul jets between January and November, less than half the number of 704 achieved in the same period of 2018, when the MAX was being delivered normally.

Topics: Airbus Boeing Boeing 737 MAX

Tokyo enclave where Ghosn hatched daring escape plan

Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

Tokyo enclave where Ghosn hatched daring escape plan

  • Mystery surrounds former Nissan chief’s flight to freedom while under 24/7 surveillance
Updated 18 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: The imposing home where Carlos Ghosn lived for the last seven months and probably launched a daring escape to avoid Japanese prosecutors is nestled in a leafy enclave of Tokyo where most people pay little attention to Westerners or luxury cars.

Yet neighbors say it was impossible not to notice one of the world’s most famous executives, or the black car that seemed to idle nearby whenever he was around — a stark reminder of the surveillance on the ousted Nissan chairman while out on bail for financial misconduct charges.

Ghosn on Tuesday said that he had fled to Lebanon to escape a “rigged” justice system in Japan, an astonishing revelation that raises questions about how one of the world’s most-recognized businessmen slipped past authorities, especially after he had surrendered his passports under the terms of his bail.

Hana Takeda, who lives in an apartment close to the house where Ghosn has lived since May, said that she would sometimes see him out walking with one of his three daughters.

“He wasn’t very secretive. I would see him hanging around with his daughter,” Takeda, 28, said.

The large, multi-level house is not far from the central Roppongi district in an area popular with diplomats and Western executives.

There is a police presence because of the proximity of at least one embassy and houses for diplomats. Many homes had western luxury cars parked outside, including BMWs, Land Rovers and Bentleys. Three wireless security cameras peered out from the balcony above the brick porch. Under the terms of his bail, Ghosn had to have cameras installed at the house’s entrance.

No one came to the door when a Reuters reporter rang the doorbell. A double garage was shut and net curtains were drawn across the windows. Upper floor windows were covered by blinds.

A policeman on a bicycle made regular rounds through the small neighborhood.

Another neighbor, 62-year-old American Whitney Rich, said that he had sometimes noticed a black car near the house.

Ghosn was initially arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 and faces four charges, which he denies. They include hiding income and enriching himself through payments to Middle East dealerships.

It seems unlikely he will now stand trial in Tokyo as Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese citizenship, was able to orchestrate his departure from Japan. He entered Lebanon legally on a French passport, one source has told Reuters.

In one audacious account from Lebanese TV news channel MTV, which Reuters has not been able to verify, a group of musicians arrived at Ghosn’s Tokyo house, performed and then packed up their instruments with him inside one of the larger cases. He was then whisked to the airport and out of the country with the help of privately hired security.

What is clear is that Ghosn was tightly monitored — a fact that has made his escape all the more spectacular. Authorities had monitored and restricted his movement and communications to prevent him from fleeing or tampering with evidence, they said.

There always seemed to be a car at the end of the street near Ghosn’s house, said one Western expat who had lived in the area for nine months.

“He kept a low profile. There was a car parked constantly nearby,” the expat said, declining to be identified.

“He was under constant survelliance,” the expat added.

Topics: Tokyo Carlos Ghosn Nissan

