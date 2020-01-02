You are here

Quarter-of-a-million Syrian refugees headed to Turkey, Erdogan wants to stop them

Turkey fears a new wave from Idlib, where up to 3 million Syrians live in the last rebel-held swathe of territory. (File/AFP)
Quarter-of-a-million Syrian refugees headed to Turkey, Erdogan wants to stop them

  • Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest in the world
  • Erdogan said Turkey is trying to prevent refugees from entering its borders but it is not easy
Updated 02 January 2020
Reuters

ANKARA: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that up to 250,000 migrants were fleeing from the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib toward Turkey, adding that Ankara was trying to prevent them from crossing its border.

Turkey hosts some 3.7 million Syrian refugees, the largest refugee population in the world. It fears a new wave from Idlib, where up to 3 million Syrians live in the last rebel-held swathe of territory, after Russian and Syrian government forces last month intensified their bombardment of targets in the region.

“Right now, 200,000 to 250,000 migrants are moving toward our borders. We are trying to prevent them with some measures, but it’s not easy. It’s difficult, they are humans too,” Erdogan told a conference in Ankara.

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
AP

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

  • Esper spoke two days after dispatching several hundred Army paratroopers to Kuwait as potential reinforcements in the region
  • Those troops were sent after an Iran-sponsored Iraqi militia attempted to break into the US Embassy in Baghdad
Updated 22 min 39 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: Iran or its proxy forces may be planning further strikes on American interests in the Middle East, and the US is prepared to take preemptive military action if it gets sufficient warning, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Thursday.
“The game has changed,” Esper said, citing a series of violent attacks on US personnel and facilities in Iraq in recent months by Iran-supported militia groups. “We're prepared to do what is necessary to defend our personnel and our interests and our partners in the region.”
On Tuesday, after a crowd of Iran-backed militiamen and their supporters stormed the US Embassy compound in Baghdad, the Pentagon sent a Marine quick-reaction force to the embassy, and later it dispatched several hundred Army paratroopers from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The paratroopers are in Kuwait as what Esper called “defensive support.”
Without providing details, Esper told reporters at the Pentagon that the US has “indications” that more Iranian provocations may be in the offing. If that happens, he said, the US will take action — preemptively, if it has enough advance warning.
Speaking alongside Esper, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that if any group makes another attempt to overrun the embassy it will run into a “buzzsaw.”

