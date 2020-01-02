Dakar Village opens on Jeddah Corniche ahead world's toughest race across Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH: The Dakar Village opened on the Jeddah corniche on Thursday ahead of the much-anticipated start of Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 on 5 January.

The three-day motorsport-themed event will host Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020’s opening concert on 4 January, which will feature music performances by local DJs as well as acrobatic shows and circus acts by Kitonb. Drivers competing at the race will also officially present their vehicles to the crowd at Dakar Village.

Additional motoring attractions include the Red Bull freestyle motocross show, which will run four times a day.

Discover Dakar, a museum featuring visual and photographic exhibits that showcases the history of the world’s most challenging race throughout its 42 years, will also feature at the village. It will also introduce fans to the desert, terrain, culture and people of Saudi Arabia.

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020 runs from Jan. 5 to 17, and will feature pilots from 62 countries, including 47 of whom have taken on the Dakar challenge at least 10 times in their careers. The Kingdom’s desert will also be the stage for the first Dakar venture for 85 competitors.