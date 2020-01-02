You are here

Dakar racers fine-tune vehicles in readiness for ‘exciting’ Saudi desert rally

The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks ahead of Sunday's start. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks ahead of Sunday's start.
The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks ahead of Sunday's start.
The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks ahead of Sunday's start.
The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks ahead of Sunday's start.
The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks ahead of Sunday's start.
#64 racer, legendary Peruvian motorcyclist and ten time Dakar Rally participant, Carlo Vellutino. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Preparations for the famous Dakar Rally have got underway at Jeddah Corniche’s parc ferme with race teams fine-tuning vehicles for the start of the event on Sunday.

The area was buzzing with the sound of engines as mechanics and drivers made last-minute tweaks and test runs in readiness for scrutineering checks.

Legendary Peruvian motorcyclist and 10-time Dakar Rally participant, Carlo Vellutino (racer No. 64), spoke to Arab News at his X-Raids team tent about his excitement at once again taking part in the competition, being held in the Kingdom for the first time.




#64 racer, legendary Peruvian motorcyclist and ten time Dakar Rally participant, Carlo Vellutino. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)

“I feel very happy to be here in Saudi Arabia, it’s a new challenge and I feel very proud to participate in a place that’s far from my country.

“I just want the first few days to get by. I’m not really intimidated by the terrain as Peru has a lot of sand and sand dunes, which makes it comfortable,” he said.

“From a riding preference, I dislike the rocky terrain but what excites me most and grabs my attention is being in a new country, in a new territory, a new culture and having the chance to participate in the Dakar Rally excites me most.”

Chilean motorcyclist and rookie driver, Alejandro Aros (No. 122), was also looking forward to the rally experience. The 47-year-old, who began his motorcycling career late in life, told Arab News: “It’s exciting to be here (in Saudi Arabia).




#122, motorcyclist and rookie driver Alejandro Aros from Chile. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)

“I think that the Dakar Rally is returning to its origins, to explore the unexplored areas, a vast and open area. I believe it’ll be like the original African spirit as it was when held in Africa.

“I began racing at 41 years old and I’ve participated in a lot of rallies in Chile and Peru and also in two world championships. These experiences have helped me embrace Dakar Rally,” said Aros.

Drivers could also be seen test-driving their vehicles in the streets of Jeddah as the countdown to the big race began.

After 10 years in South America, the desert race will be staged in the Kingdom from Jan. 5 to 17, setting off from Jeddah and passing through locations such as NEOM, Riyadh and Qiddiya.

French quad racer Axel Dutrie (No. 259) from the Drag’On rally team was returning to Dakar for the fourth time after running into difficulties in the past two races. He told Arab News: “The terrain in the mountains and deserts are very different but it’s very exciting to be here.”

The 42-year-old began driving quads at the age of six and started his professional career when he was 14. The son of biker, Guy Dutrie, racing is in his blood.

“I don’t think there’s much difference in Saudi Dakar from other Dakar races. Though maybe last year was a bit different in Peru as it was mostly sand, but maybe Saudi is nicer when it comes to weather and terrain. However, generally the tracks are similar,” he said.

The parc ferme area where the race vehicles are gathered is part of the Dakar Village visitor-entertainment hub. It includes a Dakar museum, a virtual reality station, stunt shows and activities for children.

For the next three days, the 6,000-square-meter site will also provide the base for the passing and presentation of all Dakar competitors and their cars, bikes, trucks, quads and side-by-side vehicles.

Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi veteran ready for ‘real Dakar adventure’

  • Turki Al-Sudairy swaps rally car for high-powered truck as 12-day desert challenge looms
Updated 37 min 20 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Saudi driver Turki Al-Sudairy has switched effortlessly from cars to trucks in a rally career going back almost two decades — and Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020, which starts on Sunday, will be no different.

The Dakar veteran will drive a MAN TGS truck for the 42nd edition of the world’s most demanding motorsport event, which will run from Jan. 5-17. 

Al-Sudairy explained his switch from the Mitsubishi Evo, the car he drove with Algerian co-driver Sameer bin Bekhti in 2008 when he was the only Saudi to compete in the rally. 

“The topography and unique terrain of the Saudi desert is more suited to a truck, which has more power than a car,” he told Arab News in a phone interview.

The 39-year-old driver also wanted to strengthen the few Saudi entries in the truck division, where he will be joined by countrymen Ibrahim Al-Muhanna and Tariq Alrammah.

The Dakar Rally is one of the world’s toughest motor sports events, but Al-Sudairy is confident of making it all the way to the Qiddiya finish line. A podium finish would be a bonus, but he likes his chances.

“The challenge is to get your car or truck to the finish line with the least amount of damage and the best results,” he said.

“We’ve done a lot to prepare for this rally — working out regularly, keeping in shape, and preparing the vehicles with mechanical run throughs, readying the team.

“My experience in the 2020 race will be different from my previous Dakar rallies because it is in my home country. The race here will resemble the ones in Africa in terms of terrain.

“I competed in Africa and Latin America in 2013. The Kingdom’s environment resembles the original Dakar Rally. The vast Saudi desert is similar to those in Morocco, Mauritania, Algeria and Mali, for example,” he said.

The topography and unique terrain of the Saudi desert is more suited to a truck, which has more power than a car.

Turki Al-Sudairy, Saudi veteran rally driver

“This will be my fifth time in the rally. I raced in Africa in 2005, 2007 and 2008, the same route. But after it was canceled because of terrorist threats, I stopped until 2013 for the Latin American version (through Peru, Argentina and Chile),” Al-Sudairy said of his Dakar experience. 

Al-Sudairy is a passionate rally driver, but refuses to be labeled a professional.

“I love adventure. I’m treating this Dakar Rally as an adventure as well as a race. I’m not a professional, but I will try to get a high score,” he said. 

Al-Sudairy said that the biggest challenge facing drivers in the Kingdom will be the fine desert sand.

“The sand is different in each region,” he said. “Sand in the western region is different from the one in Hail or the Empty Quarter, which I think will be most difficult because it’s fine sand.

“I drive a big truck, so negotiating the narrow passages in mountain areas will be a challenge. It requires skill and caution; any mistake could cause a problem.” 

Al-Sudairy said that the Saudi event will be especially exciting for foreign drivers and those who previously raced in Africa, a group that makes up almost half the Dakar field.

“For them, the race will be like a walk down memory lane,” he said.

Topics: Dakar Rally Dakar Rally 2020

Saudi Arabia
Jeddah governor to inaugurate 2020 Dakar Rally
Sport
Dakar racers fine-tune vehicles in readiness for ‘exciting’ Saudi desert rally

