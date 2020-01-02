You are here

Hyundai, Kia hit the skids as sales fall to seven-year low

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Vice Chairman Chung Eui-sun. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Hyundai and Kia reported a 3 percent drop in their combined global sales to 7.19 million vehicles for 2019
SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia Motors turned in their lowest sales in seven years in 2019 as business in China slumped, missing their target for a fifth straight time, but forecast better numbers for 2020.

Weak 2019 sales underline the challenges Hyundai Motor Group has been facing, including a string of annual profit declines at Hyundai and higher costs to develop future technologies even as the global auto market stagnates.

“The market environment is very uncertain and internal and external challenges will intensify,” Group heir apparent Euisun Chung said on Thursday. But he reiterated that the Group would continue to focus on profitability and technology investment.

Hyundai and Kia reported a 3 percent drop in their combined global sales to 7.19 million vehicles for 2019, falling short of their target to sell 7.6 million vehicles.

Their sales have slumped in China, the world’s biggest auto market, offsetting a recovery in the US where demand for their new sport utility vehicles and a favorable currency exchange rate have helped.

Hyundai and Kia, however, said they expect combined sales to rise 5 percent to 7.54 million vehicles this year, without giving any further details. That compares with a 0.4 percent growth in global market projected by its think tank and a 0.9 percent contraction forecast by Moody Investors Service.

But analysts caution it will be a daunting task for the car makers, together the world’s fifth-biggest by sales, to meet their target for this year.

“I think Hyundai Motor’s target may be too aggressive ... my guess is that it assumed a recovery in China, but that’s not easy,” said Kim Pyung-mo, analyst at DB Financial Investment.

“Hyundai underperformed the (China auto) market in November, and it’s too early to say that China’s industrial demand will be seeing a complete recovery.”

The global auto market is widely expected to stay sluggish in 2020, as demand shrinks further in the US and Europe, signalling more competition for Hyundai and Kia.

Hyundai and Kia plan to launch redesigned SUVs like Hyundai’s Tucson and Kia’s Sorento in 2020.

They will also accelerate their push for mobility services such as ride-sharing, and have plans to establish operations in the US, Europe and Asia, said Chung Eui-sun, Hyundai Motor Group’s executive vice chairman.

The Group, which in 2019 announced a joint venture with US autonomous driving technology company Aptiv, plans to operate autonomous vehicles in select regions in 2023, and reach commercial production by the second half of 2024, Chung added.

Topics: Hyundai Kia Seoul

Singapore posts decade-low growth

Singapore posts decade-low growth

  • Economists call for generous fiscal support as electronics downturn and prolonged US-China trade war hit exports
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy expanded at its slowest pace in a decade last year as its manufacturing sector contracted, preliminary data showed on Thursday, though fourth quarter data firmed expectations for a modest recovery in 2020.

The export-oriented economy has been hit hard by the drawn-out trade war between the US and China as well as a cyclical global downturn in the electronics sector.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 0.7 percent in 2019, the slowest annual pace since 2009 and down from 3.1 percent in 2018. Authorities expect growth of between 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent this year, while Singapore’s biggest bank DBS is forecasting a 1.4 percent expansion.

With the island nation expected to hold elections within months, economists are looking for “generous” fiscal support to bolster growth at the upcoming budget on Feb. 18.

“We are seeing improvement on the growth front, although it will likely be a weak recovery,” said DBS economist Irvin Seah.

“The government is going to roll out the fiscal budget next month and this will likely be very generous,” he added, citing surpluses accumulated in recent years and upcoming elections, which must be held by early 2021 at the latest.

In the fourth quarter, GDP grew 0.8 percent in October-December from the same period a year ago, the trade ministry said, in line with analysts’ expectations and compared with a revised 0.7 percent in the previous quarter.

The economy grew by 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter on an annualized and seasonally adjusted basis, compared with an upwardly revised 2.4 percent rise the quarter before. That was weaker than the 0.4 percent expansion expected by analysts.

Across 2019, the manufacturing sector contracted 1.5 percent year-on-year, down from a 7 percent expansion in 2018. Services grew at a more modest 1.1 percent compared with 2.9 percent in 2018 while there was a turnaround in construction which expanded 2.5 percent compared with a 3.7 percent contraction in 2018.

“The global economic slowdown has already affected us. This year we avoided a recession. Our economy is still growing, but less vigorously than we would like,” Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his annual New Year message on Dec. 31.

Singapore’s central bank eased policy in October for the first time in three years.

But OCBC’s Selena Ling said there was “no rush” for further action from the central bank, which holds its next semi-annual meeting in April.

Topics: Singapore GDP

