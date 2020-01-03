BAGHDAD: Gulf Air and Royal Jordanian Airlines said on Friday that they had suspended flights to Baghdad’s international airport until further notice due to the security situation after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.
In addition to suspending flights to Baghdad, Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspended flights to and from Najaf.
Jordan’s state carrier, which has 18 scheduled flights every week to Baghdad, said its flights to the Iraqi cities of Basra, Irbil and Sulaymaniyah were not affected and operating normally.
Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines suspend flights to Iraqi cities
https://arab.news/wbug9
Gulf Air, Royal Jordanian Airlines suspend flights to Iraqi cities
- In addition to suspending flights to Baghdad, Bahrain’s Gulf Air suspended flights to and from Najaf
- Jordan’s state carrier said its flights to the Iraqi cities of Basra, Irbil and Sulaymaniyah were not affected
BAGHDAD: Gulf Air and Royal Jordanian Airlines said on Friday that they had suspended flights to Baghdad’s international airport until further notice due to the security situation after a US air strike killed Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.