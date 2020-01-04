You are here

  • Home
  • Hong Kong retail in free-fall as protests hit tourist spending

Hong Kong retail in free-fall as protests hit tourist spending

Hong Kong’s plummeting tourist numbers have left high-end retailers counting the cost. More than one in 10 businesses will be forced to close in the next six months, according to a ma‹jor retail association. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2hwhs

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong retail in free-fall as protests hit tourist spending

  • Outlets from prime shopping malls to family businesses face temporary closure after sales plunge by almost a quarter
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong retail sales extended their free-fall in November as months of anti-government protests scared off tourists, hitting spending and threatening the survival of small businesses. Sales fell 23.6 percent from a year earlier to HK$30 billion ($3.85 billion), government data showed on Friday. It was the 10th consecutive month of declines and compared with a evised
24.4 percent drop in October, which was the steepest on record.
As sometimes violent protests spread across various shopping districts, many retail operators, from prime shopping malls to family-run businesses, have been forced to close early or for entire days over the past few months.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 25.4 percent, compared with a revised 26.4 percent drop in October.
“The near-term outlook for the retail trade continues to hinge on how the local social incidents will evolve,” a government spokesman said.
“As such, ending violence and restoring social order are essential to the recovery of the retail trade and indeed that of the whole economy.”
Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, as the protests plunged the city into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, said on Sunday that a contraction in the fourth quarter was “unavoidable” and the budget in February would focus on boosting the economy.
Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong plunged 55.9 percent year-on-year in November, the steepest fall since May 2003, when the city was hit by an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome.

FASTFACTS

55.9% - Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong plunged 55.9 percent year-on-year in November.

November tourist arrivals fell to 2.65 million, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. That compared with a 43.7 percent plunge in October.
The number of mainland visitors fell 58.4 percent in November to 1.93 million, accounting for 72.8 percent of arrivals.
High-end retailers who rely heavily on mainland Chinese spending, have been particularly hard hit. Sales of jewelry, watches, clocks and valuable gifts plunged 43.5 percent on-year in November compared with a revised 43 percent drop in October, data showed. Medicines and cosmetics fell 33.4 percent, while department store sales dropped by 32.9 percent.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKMA) estimates about 7,000 businesses, or more than one in 10 retailers, will be forced to close in the next six months.
HKRMA has called for more government relief measures and urged landlords to cut rents.

 

Topics: Hong Kong

Related

Business & Economy
Russia halts oil to Belarus, but transit to Europe still flowing
Business & Economy
Turkish inflation jumps as window for more rate cuts narrows

Russia halts oil to Belarus, but transit to Europe still flowing

In this file photo taken on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2006, Oil-refining plant located in Belarus's town of Mozyr, some 300 km south-east of Minsk, Belarus. (AP)
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Russia halts oil to Belarus, but transit to Europe still flowing

  • Russia has cut subsidies to Belarus over many years and is now charging close to international prices for oil and gas, but contracts negotiations are often protracted
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

MINSK: Russia has halted oil supplies to refineries in Belarus, the Belarusian state energy firm said on Friday, amid a new contract dispute that is also threatening large Russian oil deliveries to Western Europe crossing the country.
Belarus’s state firm Belneftekhim said deliveries had been halted as of Jan. 1. Two trading sources told Reuters Russian oil transit to Europe via Belarus was so far continuing uninterrupted.
Europe receives about 10 percent of its oil via the transit link, known as the Druzhba pipeline, which can supply more than 1 million barrels per day to countries including Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic.
Moscow and Minsk have had several oil and gas spats over the past decade, in what has been described as a love-hate relationship between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin and Lukashenko have repeatedly toyed with the idea of political integration of the countries, but the autocratic Belarusian leader who came to power in 1994 has backtracked repeatedly.
Russia has cut subsidies to Belarus over many years and is now charging close to international prices for oil and gas, but contracts negotiations are often protracted.
“Deliveries have been suspended. Plants are reducing their workload to the technical minimum,” a spokesman for Belneftekhim said.
Russian pipeline operator Transneft said that Russian oil companies have not sent any oil to Belarus since Jan 1, the TASS news agency reported.
“Since Jan. 1, we have not had any applications from oil companies to deliver to Belarusian refineries. However, oil transit through Belarus is continuing in full volumes,” Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin was cited as saying.
It was not clear when Moscow and Minsk could resume talks on their 2020 contract. Russia is on a long New Year holiday until Jan. 9.

Topics: Russia

Related

Business & Economy
Turkish inflation jumps as window for more rate cuts narrows
Special
Business & Economy
Oil surges on US air strike killing Iranian general as global markets shudder

Latest updates

Soleimani should have been taken out years ago, says Trump
Hong Kong retail in free-fall as protests hit tourist spending
Russia halts oil to Belarus, but transit to Europe still flowing
Air strikes target Iraqi militia convoy north of Baghdad, six people killed
India launches international charm offensive over citizenship law

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.