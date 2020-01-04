You are here

Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China

The city’s health department added an additional thermal imaging system at Hong Kong’s airport on Friday to check the body temperature of arriving passengers. (File/AFP)
  • Five possible cases have been reported of a viral pneumonia
  • The incident revived memories of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic which killed more than 700 people
HONG KONG: Hong Kong authorities activated a newly created “serious response” level Saturday as fears spread about a mysterious infectious disease that may have been brought back by visitors to a mainland Chinese city.
Five possible cases have been reported of a viral pneumonia that has also infected at least 44 people in Wuhan, an inland city west of Shanghai and about 900 kilometers north of Hong Kong.
The outbreak, which emerged last month, has revived memories of the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic that started in southern China and killed more than 700 people in the mainland, Hong Kong and elsewhere.
The serious response level indicates a moderate impact on Hong Kong’s population of 7.5 million people. It is the second highest in a three-tier system that is part of a new government plan launched Saturday to respond to infectious diseases of unknown cause.
The city’s health department added an additional thermal imaging system at Hong Kong’s airport on Friday to check the body temperature of arriving passengers. More staff have been assigned for temperature checks at the West Kowloon high-speed rail station that connects Hong Kong to the mainland.
City leader Carrie Lam, on a visit to the train station Friday to review the health surveillance measures, urged any travelers who develop respiratory symptoms to wear surgical masks, seek medical attention and let doctors know where they have been. The Wuhan health commission said 11 of the 44 people diagnosed with the pneumonia were in critical condition as of Friday. All were being treated in isolation and 121 others who had been in close contact with them were under observation.
Most of the cases have been traced to the South China Seafood City food market in the suburbs of sprawling Wuhan, where offerings reportedly include wild animals that can carry viruses dangerous to humans. The commission said the market has been disinfected.
The most common symptom has been fever, with shortness of breath and lung infections in a small number of cases, the commission said, There have been no clear indications of human-to-human transmission of the disease.
The latest cases in Hong Kong are two women, aged 12 and 41, who had been to Wuhan in the past 14 days but did not appear to have visited the food market, the Hospital Authority said. They were in stable condition and being treated in isolation at Princess Margaret Hospital.
Besides SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, Hong Kong has also been hit by bird flu in 1997 and swine flu in 2009.

Exclusive: Japanese officials official statements to Arab News Japan on Ghosn escape

Updated 04 January 2020
Khaldon Azhari

Exclusive: Japanese officials official statements to Arab News Japan on Ghosn escape

  • Japanese officials believes they have the right to demand the extradition of Ghosn from Lebanon
  • He gave up his private property in Japan and his bail
Updated 04 January 2020
Khaldon Azhari

TOKYO: Japanese officials are speaking out against former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

Akitaka Saiki, Japanese former vice foreign minister, told Arab News Japan: “The government of Japan is fully justified to demand that the government of Lebanon extradites Ghosn.”

The former minister added that even though Ghosn “does not trust Japan’s judiciary system, it does not give him an excuse to totally disregard it.”

Sources close to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke exclusively to Arab News Japan saying Ghosn’s “escape is considered a criminal act.”

“He was privileged enough to hide his valid passport from his trusted attorneys,” sources said. “Ghosn had no regard for the trust he had developed with his lawyers, as well as the greater Japanese community he had lived in for a considerable amount of time.”

The sources added that he gave up his private property in Japan and his bail, which amounts to approximately $14 million.

Speaking about his escape, sources said the former Nissan chairman “hid in a small box and hired a group of people, including one or two strong men, who moved the ‘box,’ and were professionally experienced to take risks of this kind.”

“Ghosn also hired someone else’s private jet,” they told Arab News Japan.

A “missing puzzle piece” is that Ghosn was able to avoid getting caught in the X-ray machine while being moved in the box.

“All of these offenses combined shows that this is a criminal act of human smuggling on a massive scale,” they said.

“There is no need for politicians and officials to comment on this issue because it is simply a criminal act,” the sources added.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Japan

