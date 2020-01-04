Coachella announces 2020 line-up

DUBAI: The hotly anticipated full line-up for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was announced on Thursday night via the festival’s Twitter account.

The popular music festival, which is annually held at Indio, California, will be taking place across two weekends: April 10-12, and 17-19.

Headliners include R&B crooner Frank Ocean, rapper Travis Scott and American rock band Rage Against the Machine, who are kicking off the weekends with performances on Apr. 10 and 17. They will be joined by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Summer Walker and Daniel Caesar, who are all expected to take the stage at the acclaimed music festival.