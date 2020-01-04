You are here

  • Home
  • Coachella announces 2020 line-up

Coachella announces 2020 line-up

Coachella has announced its 2020 lineup. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/92n74

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Coachella announces 2020 line-up

  • The full line-up for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has been announced
  • Headliners include Frank Ocean, Travis Scott and Rage Against the Machine
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The hotly anticipated full line-up for the 2020 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was announced on Thursday night via the festival’s Twitter account.

The popular music festival, which is annually held at Indio, California, will be taking place across two weekends: April 10-12, and 17-19.

Headliners include R&B crooner Frank Ocean, rapper Travis Scott and American rock band Rage Against the Machine, who are kicking off the weekends with performances on Apr. 10 and 17. They will be joined by the likes of Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Lil Nas X, Summer Walker and Daniel Caesar, who are all expected to take the stage at the acclaimed music festival.

Topics: Coachella 2020

Rami Malek stars in latest YSL campaign

Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek is the face of YSL's newest campaign. Supplied
Updated 04 January 2020
Arab News

Rami Malek stars in latest YSL campaign

  • The Egyptian-American actor stars in YSL's latest Menswear campaign for Spring 2020
  • Malek landed his first high-fashion gig when he served as the face of Dior Homme
Updated 04 January 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: YSL has unveiled its Menswear campaign for Spring 2020, starring Egyptian-American actor Rami Malek.

The actor who has been announced as the new face of the Parisian maison appears in a series of black-and-white images, captured by fashion photographer David Sims, for the campaign, wearing YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest collection of slim-cut trousers, military-inspired jackets, sequined pants, silk boleros and expertly-tailored jeans.

The “Mr. Robot” actor follows in the footsteps of rapper Travis Scott, actor Keanu Reeves and “Big Little Lies” star Zoe Kravitz, who have all served as ambassadors for the prestigious fashion house.  

Malek landed his first high-fashion gig when he served as the face of Dior Homme, fronting the label’s Spring 2017 campaign alongside English singer Boy George, as well as rapper A$AP Rocky.

Recently, the James Bond villain has been nominated for the Best Actor in a Drama Series at the Golden Globes 2020 for his role as a computer hacker named Elliot Alderson in the American thriller television show “Mr. Robot.” Naturally, we are expecting him to wear YSL on the red carpet.

Topics: Rami Malek YSL

Latest updates

Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China
Iranian ambassador to UN says Soleimani death an ‘act of war’
Thousands mourn Iranian general killed in US airstrike
Pakistani businessmen hail UAE golden visa service
Rami Malek stars in latest YSL campaign

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.