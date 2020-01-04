You are here

  Trump authorizes military training for Pakistan

Trump authorizes military training for Pakistan

U.S. and Pakistani soldiers greet each other on the Afghanistan border, January 2013. (Photo Courtesy: US Army)
  • International Military Education and Training Program was suspended by Trump administration in 2018
  • Alice Wells says security assistance to Pakistan will otherwise remain suspended
ISLAMABAD: United States President Donald Trump has authorized the resumption of a military education and training program for Pakistan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells announced on Saturday.

She added that the decision was made to strengthen security cooperation between the two countries in areas of common interest, though she also noted that the American decision to suspend security assistance to Pakistan would otherwise remain in place.

The International Military Education and Training Program (IMET) remained the bedrock of the US-Pakistan military collaboration for decades until it was suspended by the Trump administration since it thought that the South Asian state was not doing enough to secure American interests in Afghanistan and the rest of the region.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools,” the American president launched a Twitter onslaught against Islamabad on the very first day of 2018.

Amid an exchange of hot words between the leaders of the two countries, it was reported later that year that the US had suspended the military education program for Pakistan.

As Washington once again started leaning more heavily on Islamabad to pacify the situation in Afghanistan, the State Department announced last month it would resume the training program for Pakistan.

Wells echoed the same decision in the Twitter post just a few hours after there was a dangerous military escalation in the Middle East and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the American action in Baghdad where it killed a top Iranian general on Friday with Pakistan’s army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Pakistani businessmen hail UAE golden visa service

Updated 04 January 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

Pakistani businessmen hail UAE golden visa service

  • Investors, entrepreneurs and professionals will now be able to get long term residence visas
  • Pakistan should adopt the UAE model to attract foreign investment, say businessmen
Updated 04 January 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s business community has applauded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Golden Visa Portal, saying it has made it extremely convenient for investors, entrepreneurs and professionals to apply for long-term visas of five or 10 years.

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship launched a purpose-built portal to receive golden visa applications on December 16, 2019. The website allows business owners to enjoy a wide range of services and facilities along with unprecedented privileges and multiple options to manage and develop their investments.

A “Gold Residency Visa” or “Gold Card” grants the holder five or 10 years of residency in the UAE.

“It is a great step in this global world where every state is focusing on trade and investment. The UAE wants to attract foreign investors from across the world, including Pakistan,” Mian Anjum Nisar, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), told Arab News on Friday.

“The facility previously lacked in the UAE system: People who had invested a lot still could not cherish the benefits of residency in the Gulf state. This step will further improve the business and investment environment in Emirates,” Nisar said.

Director-General of Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment Kashif Noor concurred with him, saying it was a good opportunity for Pakistani businessmen and entrepreneurs.

“Presently only high net worth individuals can benefit from the scheme, yet it can be a good opportunity for wealthy businessmen from Pakistan who have always wanted to invest in the UAE,” he said, adding it could also benefit the families of golden visa holders who would be able to obtain long-term visas for their dependents as well.

Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief of All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchants Association (PFVA), said people all over the world wanted to live and run their businesses in Dubai.

“The UAE is also arranging Expo 2020, so it is a good time to introduce such service as the whole world will be focusing on Dubai for six months. So it is a good strategy to give an attractive message to investors all over the world,” Ahmed told Arab News on phone from Karachi, adding that it would also open plenty of new avenues and opportunities for Pakistani businessmen, investors, and talented professionals.

“Pakistan should also follow the UAE model to ease the business environment and attract foreign investment,” he added.

A Pakistani expat and managing partner of Alliot Group, Dr. Hadi Shahid, who has been living in the UAE for the last 40 years, told Arab News on phone from Dubai that the new scheme would be very helpful for Pakistanis running their businesses in the UAE since they would not have to go for visa renewal every two to three years.

“It will also curb the feeling that the UAE does not offer permanency like other countries of the world despite huge investments by individuals. This will be beneficial for those who have properties above 500 million dirhams or have made other heavy investments,” Shahid said.

