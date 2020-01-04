You are here

Weekly Energy Recap: Market builds momentum

Beyond the geopolitical sphere, the year started with a fresh round of deeper OPEC+ cuts. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 04 January 2020
Faisal Faeq

RIYADH: The oil market closed out 2019 on a bullish note with prices again on the upswing. The weekend air strikes in Baghdad triggered another surge in the market.
Beyond the geopolitical sphere, the year started with a fresh round of deeper OPEC+ cuts, with the group cutting a further 500,000 bpd on top of the earlier agreed 1.2 million bpd.
This coincided with a huge fall in US crude inventories in the last week of 2019 by some 7.8 million barrels.
Such developments have made for a very tight market with room for further appreciation, especially given the improving macroeconomic backdrop and signs of a thaw in US-China trade relations.
It is noteworthy that some US oil workers are leaving Iraq, even if Iraqi officials insist production will not be affected by attacks early Friday that killed a top Iranian military commander.
Still, it highlights an obvious supply risk and one wonders if the psychology of the market may shift from fears around a potential supply surplus to worries of a supply shortage and in turn, whether this will be enough to encourage upward momentum in US exploration and production spending this year.

Topics: business economy energy WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP

Tesla aims to build 500,000 vehicles per year near Berlin

A China-made Tesla Model 3 vehicle at the Shanghai Gigafactory of the US electric car maker in Shanghai. (Reuters)
Tesla aims to build 500,000 vehicles per year near Berlin

  • US automaker wants to construct Model 3 and Model Y vehicles
BERLIN: Tesla plans to build half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin. Planning documents posted online reveal that the US automaker wants to construct Model 3 and Model Y vehicles at the site in Gruenheide, as well as “future models.”
The so-called Gigafactory — Tesla’s fourth — will include facilities to assemble entire electric vehicles, including the production of batteries.
The plans will have to undergo an environmental impact review and public consultation.
Tesla aims to start operating the plant in July 2021, an optimistic time frame by German standards. Construction of a nearby airport for Berlin began in 2006 and the opening has been delayed for eight years.
On Friday Tesla posted a jump in car deliveries in the final three months of 2019.
The firm founded by controversial entrepreneur Elon Musk delivered 112,000 vehicles in the quarter ending Dec. 31, a nearly 23 percent from the same three-month period of 2018.
The positive results contrasted with those of conventional auto giants like General Motors and Fiat Chrysler that reported middling sales which pressured their share prices.

FASTFACT

Tesla delivered 112,000 vehicles in the quarter ending Dec. 31.

But Tesla shares rallied further on the news, the latest in a run of better performance reflected in strong third-quarter earnings in October, a splashy launch of a new SUV design in November and the successful ramp-up of a Chinese car factory earlier this week.
Things have improved considerably from the early part of 2019 when US securities regulators sought to sanction Musk for violating a settlement over his August 2018 statements on Twitter tied to a quickly-aborted effort to take the company private.
In April, Musk and the Securities Exchange Commission settled the matter, imposing clearer guidelines on topics Musk should avoid on social media, including statements about acquisitions, mergers, new products and production numbers.

Topics: Tesla

