Why Lindsay Lohan is leaving the Middle East for America

DUBAI: Whether you give voice to them or not, a new year demands resolutions. A handful of celebrities took to various platforms and outlets to announce their selected goals for 2020, including American actress Lindsay Lohan.

The “Freaky Friday” star rang in the New Year in Muscat, Oman, where she joined CNN’s Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper for a satellite interview.

When asked about her plans for 2020, the 33-year-old revealed that she planned to return to America in an effort to revive her acting career and begin filming again.

“I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing some time soon in this new year,” Lohan revealed. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

Lohan is set to star in a new film entitled “Among the Shadows,” which is slated for release on March 5, 2020. The film marks Lohan's first role in a feature film since 2013's “The Canyons.”

The actress, who made her onscreen debut in the 1998 film “The Parent Trap,” made the move to the Middle East several years ago, resettling in Dubai in 2016.