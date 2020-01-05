You are here

Alonso survives first Dakar stage in Saudi Arabia dominated by Minis

Bahrain JCW X-Raid team Mini's driver Stephane Peterhansel of France and his co-driver Paulo Fiuza of Portugal compete during the Stage 1 of the Dakar 2020 between Jeddah and Al Wajh. (AFP)
A driver makes early morning preparations on Sunday, ahead of the 2020 Dakar Rally. (AFP)
Monster Energy Honda Team's Ricky Brabec in action during stage one of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team ridden by Andrew Short of the US in action during stage one. (Reuters)
Borgward Rally Team driven by Spain's Nani Roma and Daniel Oliveras Carreras in action during stage one. (Reuters)
Team Toyota Gazoo Racing driven by Netherlands' Bernhard ten Brinke and Belgium's Tom Colsoul in action during stage one. (Reuters)
French driver Romain Dumas and co-driver Alexandre Winocq car burns during the Stage 1 of the Dakar 2020 between Jeddah and Al Wajh, Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Red Bull Ktm factory team biker Toby Price of Australia powers his Ktm motorbike during the Stage 1 of the Dakar 2020 between Jeddah and Al Wajh. (AFP)
  • Alonso, is trying to make history as the first Formula One champion to win the event
AL-WAJH, Saudi Arabia: Dakar Rally debutant Fernando Alonso avoided any first stage pitfalls as the 2020 edition of motorsport's gruelling 7,500 kilometre marathon began in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.
Alonso, trying to make history as the first Formula One champion to win the event, completed the drive from Jeddah to Al Wajh in his Toyota in 11th place.
The 38-year-old Spaniard, with five-time Dakar bike champion Marc Coma navigating, was over quarter of an hour behind surprise stage winner Vaidotas Zala.
The Lithuanian led home a 1-2-3 for Mini, 2mins 14sec clear of teammates Stephane Peterhansel, the 13-time Dakar champion, and Carlos Sainz.
'Mr Dakar', as France's Peterhansel is affectionately known, struggled with a language barrier with his new co-driver Paulo Fiuza.
"In 21 editions of the Dakar, I've never had a co-driver talk to me in English, so I need to get used to it," he said.

Reflecting on a solid first day's drive Peterhansel added: "There were dunes, sandy plateaus and rocky sectors where we had to walk on eggshells. We're good at adapting to these conditions, we're nimble!"
Last year's winner Nasser Al-Attiyah led the way for over 200km but he had to settle for fourth place after problems with his Toyota.
"It was a hard day, we had three punctures in 10 kilometres, I have no clue what went wrong, it's rather strange," reported the Qatari, over five minutes adrift.
One driver facing an early flight home was France's two-time Le Mans 24 Hour winner Romain Dumas, who could only watch from a safe distance as flames engulfed his car after only 65km.
Defending motorbike champion Toby Price won Sunday's first bike stage, despite losing his roadbook.
"Once the road book is gone, then you're pretty much driving blind," said the 32-year-old Australian.
The KTM rider completed the 752km route over two minutes clear of American Ricky Brabec on a Honda with Austrian Matthias Walkner on another KTM in third.
Monday's second stage is 401km to Neom, a planned futuristic city being built on the Red Sea.

Topics: Dakar Rally 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia Fernando Alonso

Statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic overturned in Malmo

Updated 05 January 2020
AP

Statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic overturned in Malmo

  • The statue is being removed but is set to be put back up
  • There have been no reports of any arrests being made
Updated 05 January 2020
AP

MALMO: After weeks of vandalism, the statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally been overturned.
The 500-kilogram monument, which is located outside Malmo’s soccer stadium, was cut off at the feet, causing it to topple over onto a wire fence overnight Sunday. A dark Sweden football t-shirt was draped over the statue’s face.
Ibrahimovic, who recently joined Italian side AC Milan , angered fans of his boyhood club, Malmo, in November when he bought a stake in one of its Swedish title rivals, Hammarby, and outlined his desire to make the Stockholm-based team “the best in Scandinavia.”
Hours after that was announced, the statue of Ibrahimovic — unveiled in October by the Swedish Football Association to commemorate one of the country’s greatest players — was attacked, with vandals attempting to set it on fire and writing racist graffiti next to it.
Last month, there was an attempt to saw off the legs of the bronze statue, which was sprayed silver while its nose was also cut off.
“I can understand that there is a disappointment in Malmo, but it crosses all boundaries when you vandalize the statue in the way that has happened,” Hakan Sjostrand, secretary general of the Sweden’s FA, said in comments reported by Swedish news agency TT.
The statue is being removed but is set to be put back up. There have been no reports of any arrests being made.

Topics: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

