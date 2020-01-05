You are here

Drunken driver in Italy plows into German tourists, kills 6

A Carabinieri military police car is seen near the site where a suspected drunk driver fatally struck a group of German tourists in Lutago, Italy January 5, 2020 in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
AP

  The deadly crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano, as the tourists gathered to board their bus
  The driver of the car had a high blood alcohol content, police said
ROME: A drunken driver plowed into a group of young German tourists in northern Italy early Sunday, killing six people and injuring 11 others, Italian authorities said.
The deadly crash occurred in a village of Valle Aurina, northeast of Bolzano in the Alto Adige region, shortly after 1 a.m. as the Germans gathered to board their bus. They were between the ages of 20-25.
The largely German-speaking autonomous region of northern Italy, with its ski resorts in the Dolomites and quaint villages around Bolzano, is popular with German tourists.
“The new year begins with a terrible tragedy,” said the regional president of Alto Adige, Arno Kompatscher. “We are left stunned.”
The driver of the car had a high blood alcohol content and was driving particularly fast, a Carabineri police official in Brunico told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to give his name. He said police had concluded that the car crash into pedestrians was not an act of terrorism.
The Lutago volunteer fire service said on Facebook that six people were killed at the scene. The 11 injured, four of whom were in critical condition, were taken to several regional hospitals, including two who were airlifted to a hospital in Innsbruck, Austria, said Bolzano Carabinieri Cmdr. Alessandro Coassin.
Coassin said the driver, identified by Italian media as a 28-year-old man from the nearby town of Chienes, was arrested on suspicion of highway manslaughter and injury and was being treated at the hospital in Brunico.
Most of the victims hailed from western Germany, though two of the injured were Italian, officials said.
“We are currently working on the assumption that most of the deceased come from North Rhine-Westphalia,” the state’s governor, Armin Laschet, said on Twitter. “These young people wanted to spend a good time together and were torn out of their lives or seriously injured from one second to the next.”
In all, 160 rescue workers and emergency medical personnel responded to the crash, which “looked like a battlefield,” according to Helmut Abfalterer of the Lutago volunteer fire service.
Mourners later left candles and flowers at the crash scene, which was located along a two-lane road dotted by hotels and piles of snow in the mountainous region.
Kompatscher told a press conference the victims were part of a group of young Germans on vacation. He expressed his condolences to their families and declined to provide further details pending notification to their loved ones.
The accident occurred on the final long weekend of the Christmas and New Year’s holiday in Italy, which will be capped by Epiphany on Monday.

Seven children among 14 killed in roadside bomb in Burkina Faso

Updated 05 January 2020
AFP

Seven children among 14 killed in roadside bomb in Burkina Faso

  The blast wounded 19 people
  The explosion happened in Sourou province near the Mali
Updated 05 January 2020
AFP

OUAGADOUGOU: Seven children and four women were among 14 civilians, killed when a roadside bomb blew up their bus in northwestern Burkina Faso, the government said.
“The provisional toll is 14 dead,” a statement said, adding that 19 more people were hurt, three of them seriously in Saturday’s blast.
The explosion happened in Sourou province near the Mali border as students returned to school after the Christmas holidays, a security source said.
“The vehicle hit a homemade bomb on the Toeni-Tougan road,” the source told AFP.
“The government strongly condemns this cowardly and barbaric act,” the statement said.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack but extremist violence in Burkina Faso has been blamed on combatants linked to both Al-Qaeda and Daesh.
Meanwhile, the army reported an assault against gendarmes at Inata in the north on Friday, saying “a dozen terrorists were neutralized.”
The deaths came the week after 35 people, most of them women, died in an attack on the northern city of Arbinda and seven Burkinabe troops were killed in a raid on their army base nearby.
Burkina Faso, bordering Mali and Niger, has seen frequent militia attacks which have left hundreds of people dead since the start of 2015 when extremist violence began to spread across the Sahel region.
In a televised address on Tuesday President Roch Marc Christian Kabore insisted that “victory” against “terrorism” was assured.
The entire Sahel region is fighting an extremist insurgency with help from Western countries, but has not managed to stem the bloodshed.
Five Sahel states — Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad — have joined forces to combat terrorism in the fragile region that lies between the Sahara and the Atlantic.
Increasingly deadly attacks in Burkina have killed more than 750 people since 2015, according to an AFP count, and forced 560,000 people from their homes, UN figures show.

