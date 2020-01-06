You are here

US importers of luxury items battle tech giants

Importers of French goods are raising their voices in Washington this week, hoping against hope they can outweigh Silicon Valley giants in a battle over tariffs. (AFP)
Updated 06 January 2020
AFP

  • New import duties imposed by Trump to pinch France’s emblematic industries
WASHINGTON: American importers of French cheese and porcelain are raising their voices in Washington, hoping against hope they can outweigh Silicon Valley giants in a battle over tariffs on luxury items from France.

President Donald Trump last month threatened to punish Paris for a new tax on tech giants like Netflix and Amazon, unveiling sky-high retaliatory duties on about $2.4 billion in French luxury items.

US trade officials on Tuesday are due to hold a public hearing to allow individuals and companies to comment on the punitive measure.

But already complaints have poured in from mom-and-pop outlets across the US warning of layoffs, lost business and damage to innocent bystanders.

The new US import duties are designed to pinch some of France’s most emblematic and politically sensitive industries — adding to the pain already hitting the country from $7.5 billion in tariffs Trump slapped on EU exports in October in a clash over subsidies to aircraft maker Airbus.

The latest battle pits the interests of globe-spanning American tech behemoths against local retailers and middlemen who eke out small margins supplying bars, restaurants, shops and department stores.

Washington has urged other countries not to follow the example France set in July when it unilaterally announced a tax on the gross revenues of large tech companies. The actual profits of such companies are frequently not disclosed on a country-by-country basis, frustrating local governments.

The US instead urged countries to wait for a negotiated multilateral solution. But Canada in December became the latest country to say it was considering such a measure.

Silicon Valley’s powerful lobbyists have attacked the French tax, pouncing on public statements from Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, in particular, to argue that the US industry is unfairly being singled out.

The Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA), whose members include Facebook, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, said in August it “does not take a position on whether the use of tariffs is appropriate” in the case of France’s digital services tax.

But “it appears that there are limited options left to address this dispute in a timely manner,” the organization said.

The French tax imposes a 3 percent levy on the revenues — often from online advertising and other services — earned by technology firms within the country’s borders.

In August, France agreed to refund any taxes collected in excess of the yet-to-be-decided international formula.

But as proposals for digital services taxation gain popularity around the world, Washington has been left to pound the table ever harder.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin early last month warned of a “proliferation of unilateral measures” and urged “all countries to suspend digital services tax initiatives,” allowing the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to complete a study on an international tax on the digital giants.

Public outcry has so far failed to persuade the White House to reverse course once Trump announced the tariffs.

The imbalance of power in the latest episode was clear: CCIA, for example, which does not include Microsoft or Apple, claims its members employ a million workers and generate $540 billion in revenue a year.

Amid tech turmoil, global electronics platform set to showcase latest gadgetry

Updated 06 January 2020
AFP

  • More than 4,500 exhibitors to woo over 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future quis
LAS VEGAS: The Consumer Electronics Show opening on Tuesday offers a chance to showcase the newest and shiniest gadgetry, looking past the turmoil engulfing the global technology industry.

The annual Las Vegas gathering with more than 4,500 exhibitors brings out about 175,000 attendees searching for innovations of the future.

For an industry facing unprecedented turbulence, the hope is that what happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas after it closes on Friday, but filters into the world where consumers can adopt new technologies for health, communication, transportation, the home and lifestyles.

The show opens against the backdrop of mounting concerns on how data gathered from connected devices can be exploited by marketers, governments and hackers. There has also been a wave of attacks from politicians and activists against dominant tech platforms, as well as intense trade frictions between the world’s economic and technological powers, the US and China.

Roger Kay, an analyst with Endpoint Technologies Associates, said consumers are slowly coming to terms with the digital world and its privacy tradeoffs, and still appear to be driven toward new gadgetry.

“People always want to see a shiny new object,” Kay said.

“I think people are going to adjust to this world and adopt the technology that comes along that suits them.”

CES 2020 will feature devices infused with artificial intelligence for cars, homes, smart cities and for personal health, with many gadgets embracing voice assistants from Amazon, Google and others.

“We will see AI and apps being used to make people’s lives easier, such as speech recognition and object recognition,” said Sarah Brown of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes the show that includes media previews on Sunday and Monday.

“You will see that across the entire CES — AI embedded in all these technologies.”

Trade and industry attendees will see wearables offering more precise health monitoring, for both athletes and seniors; cars with better computer vision to avoid accidents; televisions designed as smart home
hubs; and robots with features to help understand or express emotion.

A series of panel discussions will also explore questions around consumer privacy, the importance of 5G wireless, technology for travel and tourism, the promise of quantum computing and how lifestyles will change in “smart cities.”

Some of the new CES gadgets will collect and analyze data such as facial expressions and tone of voice — creating the opportunity for more personalized services, but with risks as well.

This could mean a robot might be a better personal companion for the elderly, and a vehicle may adapt to signs of driver fatigue or impairment.

According to a report by the consulting firm Accenture, emotional data “is reaching a tipping point of opportunity” for firms which can decode human emotions for marketing, market research and political polling purposes.

“Emotional data will challenge companies because reading people’s emotions is a delicate business,” an Accenture report said. “Emotions are highly personal, and users will have concerns about privacy invasion, security breaches, emotional manipulation, and bias.”

Although CES is not about politics, it takes place while US-China tensions simmer over trade, tariffs, industrial espionage and national security.

But China will still represent the largest non-US delegation at CES, with hundreds of exhibitors including Huawei, the smartphone and infrastructure giant which has been blacklisted by Washington over national security concerns.

“In terms of exhibit space, Chinese space is down slightly from last year, but most of the major exhibitors are returning and some even upping size of presence,” Brown said.

Simon Bryant of Futuresource Consulting said Chinese firms see the show as an important opportunity to demonstrate their ability to compete globally with Silicon Valley.

“Chinese firms are looking at places like Latin America and Europe, where they have enormous opportunities,” Bryant said. CES offers big Chinese tech firms like Baidu the chance to show their digital assistants that compete with those of Amazon and Google, for example.

“The Chinese tech companies are very aggressive,” he said. “Their domestic market is saturated, and they need to grow outside China, but not necessarily in the US market.”

