You are here

  • Home
  • Boeing, FAA reviewing new design issue on grounded 737 MAX aircraft

Boeing, FAA reviewing new design issue on grounded 737 MAX aircraft

The US Federal Aviation Administration flagged the Boeing 737 MAX wiring issue as potentially ‘catastrophic.’ (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gcz4g

Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

Boeing, FAA reviewing new design issue on grounded 737 MAX aircraft

  • Wiring issue could push back the return of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
  • Boeing will halt production this month following the grounding in March of its best-selling plane
Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Boeing Co. and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed on Sunday they are reviewing a wiring issue that could potentially cause a short circuit on the grounded 737 MAX.
Boeing spokesman Gordon Johndroe said Sunday the US planemaker “identified this issue as part of that rigorous process, and we are working with the FAA to perform the appropriate analysis. It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.”
The New York Times reported Boeing is reviewing whether two bundles of wiring are too close together, which could lead to a short circuit and potentially result in a crash if pilots did not respond appropriately.
The FAA said in a statement Sunday the agency and company “are analyzing certain findings from a recent review of the proposed modifications to the Boeing 737 MAX.” The agency added it will “ensure that all safety related issues identified during this process are addressed.”
Boeing is currently working to design separating the wiring bundles if necessary and conducting extensive analysis to establish if the electrical fault could occur in a real-world scenario, a company official said.
Officials said the FAA had directed Boeing to complete an audit in December. The wiring issue could push back the return of the MAX, the officials added. Reuters has reported previously the FAA is not likely to approve the plane until at least February and might not until March or later.
The FAA flagged the wiring issue as potentially “catastrophic.” It is possible other protections like shielding, insulation and circuit breakers could prevent the short circuit, a company official said.
Boeing will halt production of the 737 MAX this month following the grounding in March of its best-selling plane after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.
Last month, Boeing’s board fired Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg after repeatedly failing to contain the fallout from the crashes that tarnished its reputation with airlines and regulators.
The crisis has cost Boeing $9 billion, and has hurt suppliers and airlines.
Boeing is struggling to mend relations with the US and international regulators it needs to win over to get the jet back in the air.
Separately, US and European regulators are expected to return to Iowa this week to review a software documentation audit of the 737 MAX that was not completed last year, officials said Sunday. FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are scheduled to meet in Seattle this week and then return to Rockwell Collins facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa next weekend to review the audit.

Topics: aviation Boeing Boeing 737 MAX aircraft US

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing document dump shows ‘disturbing’ picture on 737 MAX: official
Business & Economy
Boeing’s 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

London-listed NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack

Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

London-listed NMC Health to assess cash position after short-seller attack

  • Muddy Waters took a short position in NMC Health in December
  • This triggered a selloff in the company’s shares, which are traded in London
Updated 06 January 2020
Reuters

NMC Health said on Monday an independent review, launched after US short-selling firm Muddy Waters criticized the private health care provider’s financials, will initially assess its cash balances as of Dec. 15.
Muddy Waters took a short position in NMC in December and questioned the value of its cash balance and assets, as well as reported profits and debts, triggering a selloff in the company’s shares.
NMC, which later that month promised to launch an independent review of its finances, said it expects to complete the review of its cash balances “as soon as possible” and publish the findings of the full assessment before its annual results.
Shares of the FTSE 100 company, which have lost a third of their value since the Muddy Waters report, slipped another 3 percent in morning trade.

Topics: Markets NMC Health

Related

Business & Economy
UAE’s NMC Health to begin independent review of financials
Business & Economy
UAE’s NMC Health reaffirms outlook a day after Muddy Waters’ report

Latest updates

Pakistan says won’t be part of regional conflict
Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after Soleimani killing
Merkel, Putin to meet in Moscow amid growing Middle East tensions
The Golden Globes gift bag featured halal-friendly skincare
Hamas leader Haniyeh attends Soleimani’s funeral in Iran

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.